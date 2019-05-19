USGA events for the 2019 season

By: Todd Kelly | May 19, 2019 4:15 pm

The United States Golf Association has 16 events listed on its 2019 calendar, highlighted by the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Here’s a rundown of them all:

Latin America Amateur

Jan. 17-20, Casa de Campo, La Romana, Dominican Republic.

Recap: Alvero Ortiz earns Masters invite with victory.

U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball

April 27-May 1, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

Recap: Megan Furtney and Erica Shepherd claim U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball title.

U.S. Senior Women’s Open

May 16-19, Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

Recap: Helen Alfredsson wins by two at Pine Needles Lodge & Country Club.

U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

May 25-29, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Old Macdonald), Bandon, Ore., and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Pacific Dunes), Bandon, Ore.

U.S. Women’s Open

May 30-June 2, Country Club of Charleston, Charleston, S.C.

U.S. Open

June 13-16, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

U.S. Senior Open

June 27-30, Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind.

U.S. Junior Amateur

July 15-20, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur

July 22-27, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

U.S. Women’s Amateur

Aug. 5-11, Old Waverly Golf Club, West Point, Miss.

U.S. Amateur

Aug. 12-18, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C., and Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 4), Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur

Aug. 24-29, Cedar Rapids Country Club, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

U.S. Senior Amateur

Aug. 24-29, Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.

Walker Cup

Sept. 7-8, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur

Sept. 14-19, Forest Highlands Golf Club, Flagstaff, Ariz.

U.S. Mid-Amateur

Sept. 14-19, Colorado Golf Club, Parker, Colo., and CommonGround Golf Course, Aurora, Colo.