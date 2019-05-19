Alabama's Robby Shelton wins Knoxville Open, says Bear Bryant is 'turning over in his grave'

Blake Toppmeyer is a sports reporter for the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Robby Shelton beamed after he slipped on the Tennessee orange jacket.

The Alabama alumnus conquered the Volunteer State.

“I think Bear Bryant is probably turning over in his grave right now,” Shelton joked Sunday after his victory at the Web.com Tour’s Knoxville Open at Fox Den Country Club.

Shelton’s win at 15-under par was his second in Tennessee this month. He also won the Nashville Golf Open benefiting the Snedeker Foundation.

Why does he play so well in Tennessee?

“The weather is nice, honestly, and the two courses are pretty similar,” said Shelton, a Wilmer, Ala., native who was the 2014 SEC Player of the Year as a freshman.

This win was extra special because Shelton’s parents, Robert and Deby, were on hand. Shelton’s mom was diagnosed with a tumor earlier this year and recently underwent chemotherapy and radiation.

“To win a professional event in front of my parents – they haven’t made it to one yet that I’ve actually turned into a ‘W’ – just for that to happen, it means a lot,” Shelton said. “I’m never going to forget it.”

“Just to have her out here, for her (to) walk all 18 holes today was a huge step for her,” he added. “She’s been struggling the past couple months, and it’s been hard on the family. It’s been scary, but having her here was definitely the highlight of my week.”

Shelton shot even par Sunday. Mark Anderson placed second at 14-under.

Wes Roach, a Webb School of Knoxville alumnus who played for Duke, carded the best round Sunday at 6-under to tie for 10th at 10-under overall. He tied for fourth in this event last year.

Shelton had a two-stroke lead entering the final round but bogeyed Nos. 4 and 5. He birdied No. 7 before sparking his round on the par-4 11th. He curled in a 20-foot birdie putt and received a fist pound from his girlfriend on his way to the next tee box. He followed with a birdie on No. 12.

“That was definitely the turning point, for that putt to lip in and not lip out (on No. 11) and get some momentum going into 12,” Shelton said. “I’ve been playing 10 through 13 really well this week, and I did it again today.”

Shelton bogeyed No. 17 to add pressure to the par-5 18th, but he chipped to the middle of the green and two-putted for a par.

Shelton moved into the top spot in the Web.com points standings. He has locked up his PGA Tour card for next season, but if he wins one more Web.com tournament this season, he’ll earn a battlefield promotion, making him immediately eligible for the PGA.

Shelton dubbed the Knoxville Open “one of the best events of the year,” and he’s a fan of Market Square and Stock & Barrel, which features “one of the best burgers I’ve ever had,” Shelton said.

As for that orange jacket?

“I’ll definitely cherish it forever, but it will stay in the closet,” Shelton said.