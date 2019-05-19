May 20, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
Looking ahead to the 2024 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
> BY THE NUMBERS
Breaking down the key stats from Bethpage Black (Shackelford)
> 101st PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Brooks Koepka overcomes 4 straight bogeys to win PGA Championship by two shots (DiMeglio)
We don’t appreciate Brooks Koepka’s talents enough and that’s got to stop (Brennan)
What Brooks Koepka said after winning the PGA Championship (Speros)
Koepka admits Chamblee criticism really made him angry (Shackelford)
Winner’s Bag: Brooks Koepka equipment at the PGA Championship (Dusek)
Dustin Johnson gets runner-up Grand Slam as thrilling PGA upset bid falls short (Kilbridge)
Dustin Johnson’s equipment at the 2019 PGA Championship (Dusek)
N.Y. gives Phil Mickelson ‘thumbs-up’ despite terrible finish (Speros)
Winner’s List: All 101 PGA Championship winners (Golfweek)
Player winnings: Prize money breakdown for PGA Championship (Speros)
PGA Tour Schedule & Results: Through PGA Championship (Golfweek)
PGA Tour Trophies: 2018-19 Season (Speros)
Aces High: All 28 holes-in-one on the PGA Tour his season (Kelly)
Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: Full of surprises (Speros)
> LPGA
2019 Schedule & Results: Through Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (Golfweek)
> Web.com Tour
Alabama’s Robby Shelton wins Knoxville Open, says Bear Bryant is ‘turning over in his grave’ (USA TODAY Network)
> POWER RANKINGS: 2 UP & 2 DOWN
PGA Tour, Euros: Who’s up, who’s down and will Brooks Koepka get 10 major wins? (Kilbridge, Tait)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Thomas Bjorn has scaled his Mt. Everest. So now what? (Tait)
> U.S. SENIOR WOMEN’S OPEN
Helen Alfredsson wins 2019 U.S. Senior Women’s Open (Culpepper)
> NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Maria Fassi in position to win national championship on home course (Nichols)
Blessings or burdens? NCAA Championship course easing up as play continues (Woodard)
Monday finish for NCAA Women’s Championship now a sprint, not a marathon (Ringler)
> GOLF LIFE
Bandon Dunes’ Pacific Grill better starting point than finisher (Lusk)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> COMING UP
PGA Tour returns to Lone Star State as NCAA Championships get into full swing (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Brooks Koepka is an alpha dog who’s not afraid to show some bite (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
