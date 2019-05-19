Hole in one, hole out from bunker ignite crowd at No. 17 at PGA

Two amazing shots, just minutes apart, from two guys in the same group, both of whom were 4-over at the time, both named Lucas.

Ok, this is getting weird.

Lucas Bjerregaard and Lucas Glover ignited the already raucous crowd at the 17th hole at the 101st PGA Championship on Sunday.

First, Bjerregaard hit a perfect six iron from 206 yards out. So perfect it bounced just once before finding the bottom of the hole for the 28th hole in one this season.

The PGA of America reports that it is the 42nd hole in one in the event since 1970.

But the fun didn’t end there.

Hitting from a greenside bunker, Glover, who won the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, hit the perfect wedge from the sand as it landed just on the green and then rolled perfectly into the jar.

⛳ HOLE-IN-1! ⛳

⛳ HOLE-OUT! ⛳ The Lucas pairing shows out on the 17th. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/FQIHJV8eCk — PGA of America (@PGA) May 19, 2019

Lucas Herbert, also in the field, was unavailable for comment.

Two Lucas-es, two balls, three combined strokes, a combined 3-under on one hole, two roaring celebrations.

Just. … wow.