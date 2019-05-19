Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

My Bag: Dustin Johnson's equipment at the 2019 PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson's TaylorMade equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

My Bag: Dustin Johnson's equipment at the 2019 PGA Championship

Equipment

My Bag: Dustin Johnson's equipment at the 2019 PGA Championship

By May 19, 2019 6:25 pm

By: |

The gear Dustin Johnson used at the 2019 PGA Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M6 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with Project X HZDRUS Black 6.5 95 X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (3), with Project X HZRDUS Black 105 X shaft; P730 DJ Proto Irons (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 S shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

, , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home