My Bag: Luke List, 2019 PGA Championship

The equipment Luke List is using at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M6 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK White 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Callaway X-Forged UT (18, 21 degrees), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54 degrees), 2019 prototype (60 degrees bent to 59), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
PUTTER: Axis 1
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
