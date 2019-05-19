Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
My Bag: Luke List, 2019 PGA Championship

The equipment Luke List is using at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M6 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK White 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Callaway X-Forged UT (18, 21 degrees), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54 degrees), 2019 prototype (60 degrees bent to 59), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

PUTTER: Axis 1

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

