NCAA women's golf championships live blog: Back to action on Sunday

By: Todd Kelly | May 19, 2019 8:10 am

There are 24 teams and 12 individuals at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., for the 2019 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf Championship.

The format was originally 72 holes of stroke play.

But Saturday’s weather shortened the tournament to 54 holes. The plan is to get through 36 Sunday and make the cut to eight teams on Monday.

We have expert picks and a primer on teams to watch. There are also two prohibitive favorites to win the championship. And there was also an 11th-hour yardage book mishap that you won’t believe. The golf course is proving to be a beast.

GOLFWEEK PODCAST: Listen here

LIVE SCORES: NCAA Div. I women’s golf

PHOTOS: See the images from the championship

Updates from Arkansas