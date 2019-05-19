Brooks Koepka overcomes 4 straight bogeys to win PGA Championship by two shots

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – In the shadow of the Manhattan skyline, Brooks Koepka stood as a tower of authority as he continued his mastery of major championships with a wire-to-wire victory at Bethpage Black in the 101st playing of the PGA Championship.

On a blustery, overcast Sunday, with the People’s Country Club finally flashing its teeth, Koepka held off one final challenge to win his second consecutive Wanamaker Trophy and his fourth major championship in his last eight starts.

With his Schwarzenegger biceps, Popeye forearms and unruffled composure, Koepka didn’t crack despite four consecutive bogeys on the inward nine and saved himself from squandering the largest 54-hole lead in a major championship.

With a final-round, 4-over-par 74, Koepka finished two shots clear of Dustin Johnson, his fellow Bash Brother and frequent workout partner who steadily cut into Koepka’s 54-hole, seven-shot lead before he fell apart on the final three holes.

With rounds of 63-65-70-74, Koepka finished at 8 under in a tournament where only six players finished under par.

Johnson closed with a 69 and got within one shot with a birdie on the 15th while Koepka bogeyed 14. But Johnson limped home with two bogeys in his final three holes.

Jordan Spieth (71), Patrick Cantlay (71) and Matt Wallace (72) tied for third at 2 under.

With is fourth major triumph in 23 months, a stretch of supremacy where he also tied for second in last month’s Masters when Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket and 15th major by two shots, Koepka has become Tigeresque in majors.

One would have to go back to the best days of Woods, when he won seven of 11 majors held from the 1999 PGA through the 2002 U.S. Open, or when he won five of 12 majors played from the 2005 Masters through the 2007 PGA, to find such dominance in major championships.

From Thursday’s start, when Koepka shot 7-under-par 63 to break the course record and become the only player with a pair of 63s in PGA Championship history, he proved to be an uncatchable force.

With a 65 in the second round, he established the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history at 128 and upped his lead to seven shots.

After an even-par 70 in the third round, he still held a seven-shot lead.

And now, along with his back-to-back titles in the U.S. Open, Koepka, 29, is the first player to hold back-to-back majors concurrently.

“His performances in majors is similar to Tiger, but Tiger did it every week,” said Paul Casey, who finished in a tie for 29th. “But (Koepka’s) physical attributes put him in a category where only one or two guys can compete with him when he really gets going.”

Koepka will be going to Pebble Beach next month, where he’ll try to join Willie Anderson as the only players to win the U.S. Open in three consecutive years. In his lone start in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Koepka finished in a tie for eighth in 2016.

“Every major championship is a good fit for Brooks,” said Claude Harmon III, who has been Koepka’s swing coach since 2013. “He likes everything about a major – the pressure, the atmosphere, the demands of the course.

“He puts in the work. Hard work. He grinds. He’s got the perfect demeanor. He wants to get better. He wants to win majors.”

Never one to back down from a challenge or blink heading to the unknown, Koepka’s road to major dominance actually began in the Eastern Hemisphere as he began his pro career on the European Tour and its developmental circuit. From Spain to Scotland, from Kenya to Kazakhstan, from South Africa to Shanghai, Koepka grew as a man and his game began to take major strides as he built up a cache of confidence tackling currency demands, time zone changes, dining challenges and every golf course condition imaginable.

“He paid his dues,” said Tiger Woods, who got whipped by 17 shots by Koepka en route to missing the cut as the two played together in the first two rounds. “He found a game and a dedication that he needed to play well and he’s doing that.

“And everyone’s different. Everyone peaks differently and does things differently, and he’s found what he needs to do for himself, and at, what is he, 29? He’s got many more years ahead of him where he can do this.”

It also helps to have a heart rate that rarely races.

“Obviously, he was a bit under pressure coming here as the defending champion, but he just takes it in stride,” said his caddie, Ricky Elliott. “It just doesn’t seem like he’s ever nervous. He’s the same guy he was last week and the week before, the same guy I see when I go to Florida to see him.”

Well, the same guy has another large trophy to add to his collection.