PGA Championship Final Round Live Blog: Brooks Koepka hunts history at Bethpage Black

Had Brooks Koepka found the green on No. 12 during the final round of the Masters, he may very well be 18 holes away from his fourth major championship in 11 months.

Koepka, however, rinsed his tee shot on that historic day. He double-bogeyed 12 about 15 minutes before Tiger Woods would post a Masters-clinching par. Woods would eventually beat Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson by one shot at Augusta National.

Since that ill-fated moment on 12, Koepka beat Woods by a total of 18 shots over 42 holes head-to-head before Tiger bowed out at Bethpage Black Friday.

SCORES: 101st PGA Championship

It’s likely Koepka will have to settle for merely participating in his second consecutive Wanamaker Trophy award ceremony sometime around 7 p.m. Sunday after winning the 101st PGA Championship. A victory would overlap his two straight U.S. Open titles – including the one won at Shinnecock Hills last June 53 miles to the east on Long Island.

The narrative that he does not get enough credit for his success will likely finally be silenced.

He’ll be a top-trending topic on social media. He’ll be the lead story across all of sports media. And he’ll remain the only champion sports fans in the Big Apple have celebrated since the 2011 New York Giants.

But Koepka would be foolish to change his “me against the world” mindset. It’s already paid huge dividends at age 29. He’s the defending PGA Tour Player of the Year, is ranked No. 3 in the world and morphed the mighty and feared Black into his own personal practice range.

His combination of mind and muscle through 54 holes overwhelmed a field that once boasted 99 of the world’s top 100 golfers.

Maybe Justin Thomas was on to to something?

Koepka will begin play Sunday 12-under overall, holding a record 7-shot edge heading into the final round.

There is nothing but honesty in Koepka.

Here’s what Koepka said when asked if he had doubt that he would win Sunday:

“No. I feel — I feel confident. I feel good. I feel excited. I’m excited. I was excited just to get to the course today, and then try to build that lead.”

Does this sound like a guy who’s worried about blowing a big lead Sunday?

The battle for second place at the PGA Championship carries plenty of intrigue. Harold Varner III, Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List and Brooks’ Bash Brother Dustin Johnson are tied for second at 5-under.

Each delivers a storyline will allow Jim Nantz and Company to feign uncertainty as they desperately deliver their best soliloquy while trying to retain any viewers who might stumble onto Koepka’s five-hour coronation.

Koepka and Varner III will be the final pairing Sunday, teeing off at 2:35 p.m. Follow all the action right here.

