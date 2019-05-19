How much each golfer will earn at the PGA Championship

Here is a breakdown of the prize money payouts for the 101st PGA Championship.

The final results will be posted once they become official Sunday.

Place Amount Place Amount 1st $1,980,000 36th $53,000 2nd $1,188,000 37th $50,000 3rd $748,000 38th $48,000 4th $528,000 39th $46,000 5th $450,500 40th $44,000 6th $380,000 41st $42,000 7th $343,650 42nd $40,000 8th $319,600 43rd $38,000 9th $295,600 44th $36,000 10th $272,380 45th $34,000 11th $251,590 46th $32,000 12th $232,400 47th $30,250 13th $214,800 48th $28,500 14th $199,050 49th $27,500 15th $184,280 50th $26,500 16th $170,700 51st $25,500 17th $161,000 52nd $25,000 18th $152,000 53rd $24,500 19th $143,000 54th $24,000 20th $134,000 55th $23,500 21st $125,000 56th $23,000 22nd $116,000 57th $22,500 23rd $107,000 58th $22,200 24th $100,000 59th $21,900 25th $93,000 60th $21,600 26th $87,000 61st $21,400 27th $82,000 62nd $21,200 28th $77,000 63rd $21,000 29th $74,000 64th $20,800 30th $71,000 65th $20,600 31st $68,000 66th $20,400 32nd $65,000 67th $20,200 33rd $62,000 68th $20,000 34th $59,000 69th $19,800 35th $56,000 70th $19,600

According to the PGA of America: “Players making the cut, but finishing below 70th place, will be paid in diminishing increments of $100 each (i.e., $19,500, $19,400, $19,300, etc.). Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $3,100 each. Any player making the cut, but failing to submit a 72-hole score, will also be paid $3,100.”