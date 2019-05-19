Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

How much each golfer will earn at the PGA Championship

Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports

How much each golfer will earn at the PGA Championship

PGA Championship

How much each golfer will earn at the PGA Championship

By May 19, 2019 11:22 am

By: |

Here is a breakdown of the prize money payouts for the 101st PGA Championship.

The final results will be posted once they become official Sunday.

Place

Amount

Place

Amount

1st

$1,980,000

36th

$53,000

2nd

$1,188,000

37th

$50,000

3rd

$748,000

38th

$48,000

4th

$528,000

39th

$46,000

5th

$450,500

40th

$44,000

6th

$380,000

41st

$42,000

7th

$343,650

42nd

$40,000

8th

$319,600

43rd

$38,000

9th

$295,600

44th

$36,000

10th

$272,380

45th

$34,000

11th

$251,590

46th

$32,000

12th

$232,400

47th

$30,250

13th

$214,800

48th

$28,500

14th

$199,050

49th

$27,500

15th

$184,280

50th

$26,500

16th

$170,700

51st

$25,500

17th

$161,000

52nd

$25,000

18th

$152,000

53rd

$24,500

19th

$143,000

54th

$24,000

20th

$134,000

55th

$23,500

21st

$125,000

56th

$23,000

22nd

$116,000

57th

$22,500

23rd

$107,000

58th

$22,200

24th

$100,000

59th

$21,900

25th

$93,000

60th

$21,600

26th

$87,000

61st

$21,400

27th

$82,000

62nd

$21,200

28th

$77,000

63rd

$21,000

29th

$74,000

64th

$20,800

30th

$71,000

65th

$20,600

31st

$68,000

66th

$20,400

32nd

$65,000

67th

$20,200

33rd

$62,000

68th

$20,000

34th

$59,000

69th

$19,800

35th

$56,000

70th

$19,600

According to the PGA of America: “Players making the cut, but finishing below 70th place, will be paid in diminishing increments of $100 each (i.e., $19,500, $19,400, $19,300, etc.). Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $3,100 each. Any player making the cut, but failing to submit a 72-hole score, will also be paid $3,100.”

, , PGA Championship

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home