PGA Tour, Euros: Who's up, who's down and will Brooks Koepka get 10 major wins?

Each week we take a look at four players on each of the major tours in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, which will be updated on Monday, May 20, 2019.

PGA Tour

Two up

14. Brooks Koepka

The defending champ essentially called his shot early in the week and delivered a two-shot victory, becoming the first man in golf history to post back-to-back wins at two different majors. He also said he thinks he can get to double-digit major victories. Is that a realistic number? He now has four in his last eight tries, but double-digit major wins is dependent on so many factors like health, longevity and life circumstances. Still, after watching what he did this week at Bethpage Black, can you really bet against him?

12. Patrick Cantlay

He remains the best comeback story in golf among those not named Tiger Woods, following last month’s T-9 at the Masters with a T-3 finish this week at Bethpage. The former No. 1 amateur who fell off the face of the earth and missed multiple years due to back injuries is now one of the most consistent players in the world, and he’s inching closer to his first major victory.

Two down

4. Tiger Woods

Still running on fumes from his Masters victory, Woods dug himself an early hole and never got out. He missed the cut for just the ninth time in his career at a major championship and wasn’t nearly sharp enough to escape the punishing rough around Bethpage Black. Can he get back up to speed in time for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach?

8. Jon Rahm

Pretty stunning to see Rahm miss the cut at a course that seemed so well-suited for his game. We’re not too concerned about his outlook this season and he was top-10 in the previous two majors, but a second-round 75 showed he hasn’t arrived as a consistent major contender just yet.

European Tour

Two up

81. Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Not many would have picked the Frenchman to make the cut at Bethpage, let alone finish T-17. Impressive performance helped by averaging 302 yards off the tee. Lorenzo-Vera, who’s still looking for his first Euro Tour win 12 years after winning the European Challenge Tour money list, is nearly 15 yards longer than he was two years ago. A game changer at this level.

74. Matt Wallace

Maybe the Englishman’s confidence on getting into the world top 10 is justified. He certainly looked like top-10 material at Bethpage with his T-3 finish in just his sixth major. Most impressive was his strokes gained putting, averaging 1.712 for the week. His new “don’t be so hard on myself” attitude seems to be paying off.

Two down

152. Martin Kaymer

Kaymer missing cuts in majors, as he did at Bethpage, wasn’t on the cards when he won two in four years between 2010 and 2014, the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. His record in the majors since that 2014 U.S. Open win, his last victory, is pretty dismal. One top 10, T-7 2016 PGA Championship, is a poor return for a player of his talent.

26. Sergio Garcia

The Spaniard seemed to be trending nicely ahead of the PGA Championship despite missing the cut at the Masters. Six top 10s in 11 starts this year didn’t point to just 36 holes at Bethpage. Yet Garcia took the weekend off after scores of 74 and 71, which included just three birdies.