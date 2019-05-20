Brooks Koepka gets plenty of respect as U.S. Open betting favorite

There are many places where Brooks Koepka may not get the recognition or media respect he certainly deserves.

The legal sportsbooks in Las Vegas and elsewhere are no longer on that list.

In the wake of his 2-shot victory in the PGA Championship over Dustin Johnson and his fourth major title in 23 months, Koepka is now a 5-1 betting favorite to win the U.S. Open. That event begins at Pebble Beach Golf Links three weeks from Thursday on June 13.

Johnson is the second favorite at the Westgate SuperBook and on golfodds.com at 8-1.

Tiger Woods is the third pick at 12-1.

And that brings us to James P. Adducci. Remember him? He was the guy from Wisconsin who bet $85,000 total on Tiger Woods at 14-to-1 to win the Masters on two separate tickets at William Hill in Nevada. Adducci, who has a long criminal past, netted $1.19 million in what he claimed was his first sports bet.

Adducci let some of it ride by wagering $100,000 on Woods to win the 2019 Grand Slam at 100-1 odds. That would have meant a $10,000,000 payout had Woods won the year’s remaining three majors.

William Hill happily took that action the week before the PGA.

Woods missed the cut at Bethpage Black.

The house always wins.

Eventually.

U.S. Open Betting Odds

ODDS to Win: Brooks Koepka 5/1 Dustin Johnson 8/1 Tiger Woods 12/1 Rory McIlroy 14/1 Justin Rose 16/1 Justin Thomas 20/1 Rickie Fowler 20/1 Jon Rahm 20/1 Jason Day 20/1 Jordan Spieth 20/1 Xander Schauffele 25/1 Francesco Molinari 25/1 Tommy Fleetwood 25/1 Bryson DeChambeau 30/1 Patrick Cantlay 30/1 Phil Mickelson 30/1 Tony Finau 40/1 Hideki Matsuyama 40/1 Adam Scott 40/1 Matt Kuchar 50/1 Paul Casey 50/1 Patrick Reed 50/1 Sergio Garcia 60/1 Henrik Stenson 60/1 Louis Oosthuizen 60/1 Webb Simpson 60/1 Marc Leishman 80/1 Gary Woodland 80/1 Matt Wallace 100/1 Brandt Snedeker 100/1 Kevin Kisner 100/1 Branden Grace 100/1 Ian Poulter 100/1 Cameron Smith 100/1 Lucas Glover 100/1 Bubba Watson 125/1 Graeme McDowell 125/1 Si Woo Kim 125/1 Zach Johnson 125/1 Keegan Bradley 125/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 125/1 Rafael Cabrera Bello 125/1 Jim Furyk 125/1 Daniel Berger 125/1 Alex Noren 150/1 Tyrrell Hatton 150/1 Haotong Li 150/1 Luke List 150/1 Charles Howell III 150/1 Aaron Wise 150/1 Ryan Moore 150/1 Charley Hoffman 150/1 Lee Westwood 150/1 Sungjae Im 150/1 Jason Kokrak 150/1 Scott Piercy 150/1 Billy Horschel 150/1 Keith Mitchell 150/1 J.B. Holmes 150/1 Shane Lowry 150/1 Byeong Hun An 150/1 Emiliano Grillo 200/1 Eddie Pepperell 200/1 Lucas Bjerregaard 200/1 Kevin Na 200/1 Russell Knox 200/1 Charl Schwartzel 200/1 Martin Kaymer 200/1 Jimmy Walker 200/1 Jazz Janewattananond 250/1 Cameron Champ 250/1 Joaquin Niemann 250/1 Thorbjorn Olesen 250/1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250/1 C.T. Pan 250/1 Sung Kang 250/1 Julian Suri 250/1 Justin Harding 250/1 Kyle Stanley 250/1 Danny Willett 250/1 Chez Reavie 250/1 Adam Hadwin 250/1 Andrew Putnam 250/1 Abraham Ancer 250/1 Jorge Campillo 300/1 Patton Kizzire 300/1 Ernie Els 500/1 David Toms 500/1 Jovan Rebula 1000/1 Viktor Hovland 1000/1 Devon Bling 1000/1 Michael Thorbjornsen 1000/1 Kevin O’Connell 1000/1 * Additional golfers upon request * * Golfer must start tournament for action *

Tiger Woods Props

EXACTLY How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019? Exactly 1 Major 1/10 Exactly 2 Majors 6/1 Exactly 3 Majors 60/1 How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025? 15.5 Over 1/2 15.5 Under 17/10 16.5 Over 5/2 16.5 Under 10/31 17.5 Over 5/1 17.5 Under 1/7 18.5 Over 10/1 18.5 Under 1/20

2020 Masters Odds

Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Ga – April 9-12, 2020 Player ODDS to Win: Tiger Woods 8/1 Dustin Johnson 12/1 Rory McIlroy 14/1 Jordan Spieth 14/1 Brooks Koepka 8/1 Justin Rose 16/1 Rickie Fowler 18/1 Justin Thomas 18/1 Jon Rahm 20/1 Jason Day 25/1 Bryson DeChambeau 25/1 Francesco Molinari 25/1 Tommy Fleetwood 25/1 Xander Schauffele 25/1 Tony Finau 25/1 Hideki Matsuyama 30/1 Bubba Watson 30/1 Adam Scott 40/1 Paul Casey 40/1 Matt Kuchar 40/1 Phil Mickelson 40/1 Patrick Cantlay 40/1 Patrick Reed 50/1 Louis Oosthuizen 50/1 Sergio Garcia 60/1 Henrik Stenson 60/1 Marc Leishman 60/1 Gary Woodland 80/1 Kevin Kisner 80/1 Webb Simpson 80/1 Ian Poulter 80/1 Cameron Smith 80/1 Charley Hoffman 100/1 Charles Howell III 100/1 Brandt Snedeker 100/1 Si Woo Kim 100/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 100/1 Alex Noren 100/1 Cameron Champ 100/1 Sungjae Im 100/1 Matt Wallace 100/1 Thomas Pieters 100/1 Keegan Bradley 125/1 Branden Grace 125/1 Zach Johnson 125/1 Charl Schwartzel 125/1 Rafael Cabrera Bello 125/1 Haotong Li 125/1 Danny Willett 150/1 Jim Furyk 150/1 Byeong Hun An 150/1 J.B. Holmes 150/1 Emiliano Grillo 150/1 Justin Harding 150/1 Corey Conners 150/1 Tyrrell Hatton 150/1 Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1 Lucas Bjerregaard 150/1 Aaron Wise 150/1 Joaquin Niemann 150/1 Billy Horschel 150/1 Keith Mitchell 150/1 Daniel Berger 150/1 Ryan Moore 150/1 C.T. Pan 200/1 Sung Kang 200/1 Kevin Na 200/1 Beau Hossler 200/1 Jhonattan Vegas 200/1 Adam Hadwin 200/1 Eddie Pepperell 200/1 Luke List 200/1 Kyle Stanley 200/1 Jimmy Walker 200/1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250/1 Martin Kaymer 250/1 Julian Suri 250/1 Fred Couples 500/1 Max Homa 500/1 Bernhard Langer 500/1 Shugo Imahira 500/1 Vijay Singh 1000/1 Trevor Immelman 1000/1 Angel Cabrera 1000/1 Mike Weir 2000/1 Jose Maria Olazabal 5000/1 Sandy Lyle 5000/1 Larry Mize 5000/1

2020 Ryder Cup Odds