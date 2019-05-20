Brooks Koepka gets plenty of respect as U.S. Open betting favorite

There are many places where Brooks Koepka may not get the recognition or media respect he certainly deserves.
The legal sportsbooks in Las Vegas and elsewhere are no longer on that list.
In the wake of his 2-shot victory in the PGA Championship over Dustin Johnson and his fourth major title in 23 months, Koepka is now a 5-1 betting favorite to win the U.S. Open. That event begins at Pebble Beach Golf Links three weeks from Thursday on June 13.
Johnson is the second favorite at the Westgate SuperBook and on golfodds.com at 8-1.
Tiger Woods is the third pick at 12-1.
And that brings us to James P. Adducci. Remember him? He was the guy from Wisconsin who bet $85,000 total on Tiger Woods at 14-to-1 to win the Masters on two separate tickets at William Hill in Nevada. Adducci, who has a long criminal past, netted $1.19 million in what he claimed was his first sports bet.
Adducci let some of it ride by wagering $100,000 on Woods to win the 2019 Grand Slam at 100-1 odds. That would have meant a $10,000,000 payout had Woods won the year’s remaining three majors.
William Hill happily took that action the week before the PGA.
Woods missed the cut at Bethpage Black.
The house always wins.
Eventually.
U.S. Open Betting Odds
|
ODDS to Win:
|Brooks Koepka
|5/1
|Dustin Johnson
|8/1
|Tiger Woods
|12/1
|Rory McIlroy
|14/1
|Justin Rose
|16/1
|Justin Thomas
|20/1
|Rickie Fowler
|20/1
|Jon Rahm
|20/1
|Jason Day
|20/1
|Jordan Spieth
|20/1
|Xander Schauffele
|25/1
|Francesco Molinari
|25/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|30/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|30/1
|Tony Finau
|40/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|40/1
|Adam Scott
|40/1
|Matt Kuchar
|50/1
|Paul Casey
|50/1
|Patrick Reed
|50/1
|Sergio Garcia
|60/1
|Henrik Stenson
|60/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60/1
|Webb Simpson
|60/1
|Marc Leishman
|80/1
|Gary Woodland
|80/1
|Matt Wallace
|100/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|100/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Ian Poulter
|100/1
|Cameron Smith
|100/1
|Lucas Glover
|100/1
|Bubba Watson
|125/1
|Graeme McDowell
|125/1
|Si Woo Kim
|125/1
|Zach Johnson
|125/1
|Keegan Bradley
|125/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|125/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|125/1
|Jim Furyk
|125/1
|Daniel Berger
|125/1
|Alex Noren
|150/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Luke List
|150/1
|Charles Howell III
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Ryan Moore
|150/1
|Charley Hoffman
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Sungjae Im
|150/1
|Jason Kokrak
|150/1
|Scott Piercy
|150/1
|Billy Horschel
|150/1
|Keith Mitchell
|150/1
|J.B. Holmes
|150/1
|Shane Lowry
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|150/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|200/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|200/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|200/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|200/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|200/1
|Martin Kaymer
|200/1
|Jimmy Walker
|200/1
|Jazz Janewattananond
|250/1
|Cameron Champ
|250/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|250/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|250/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|250/1
|C.T. Pan
|250/1
|Sung Kang
|250/1
|Julian Suri
|250/1
|Justin Harding
|250/1
|Kyle Stanley
|250/1
|Danny Willett
|250/1
|Chez Reavie
|250/1
|Adam Hadwin
|250/1
|Andrew Putnam
|250/1
|Abraham Ancer
|250/1
|Jorge Campillo
|300/1
|Patton Kizzire
|300/1
|Ernie Els
|500/1
|David Toms
|500/1
|Jovan Rebula
|1000/1
|Viktor Hovland
|1000/1
|Devon Bling
|1000/1
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|1000/1
|Kevin O’Connell
|1000/1
|* Additional golfers upon request *
|* Golfer must start tournament for action *
Tiger Woods Props
|EXACTLY How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|Exactly 1 Major
|1/10
|Exactly 2 Majors
|6/1
|Exactly 3 Majors
|60/1
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|15.5 Over
|1/2
|15.5 Under
|17/10
|16.5 Over
|5/2
|16.5 Under
|10/31
|17.5 Over
|5/1
|17.5 Under
|1/7
|18.5 Over
|10/1
|18.5 Under
|1/20
2020 Masters Odds
|Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Ga – April 9-12, 2020
|Player
|ODDS to Win:
|Tiger Woods
|8/1
|Dustin Johnson
|12/1
|Rory McIlroy
|14/1
|Jordan Spieth
|14/1
|Brooks Koepka
|8/1
|Justin Rose
|16/1
|Rickie Fowler
|18/1
|Justin Thomas
|18/1
|Jon Rahm
|20/1
|Jason Day
|25/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|25/1
|Francesco Molinari
|25/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Xander Schauffele
|25/1
|Tony Finau
|25/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Bubba Watson
|30/1
|Adam Scott
|40/1
|Paul Casey
|40/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Phil Mickelson
|40/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|40/1
|Patrick Reed
|50/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|50/1
|Sergio Garcia
|60/1
|Henrik Stenson
|60/1
|Marc Leishman
|60/1
|Gary Woodland
|80/1
|Kevin Kisner
|80/1
|Webb Simpson
|80/1
|Ian Poulter
|80/1
|Cameron Smith
|80/1
|Charley Hoffman
|100/1
|Charles Howell III
|100/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|100/1
|Si Woo Kim
|100/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Alex Noren
|100/1
|Cameron Champ
|100/1
|Sungjae Im
|100/1
|Matt Wallace
|100/1
|Thomas Pieters
|100/1
|Keegan Bradley
|125/1
|Branden Grace
|125/1
|Zach Johnson
|125/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|125/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|125/1
|Haotong Li
|125/1
|Danny Willett
|150/1
|Jim Furyk
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|150/1
|J.B. Holmes
|150/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150/1
|Justin Harding
|150/1
|Corey Conners
|150/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|150/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|150/1
|Billy Horschel
|150/1
|Keith Mitchell
|150/1
|Daniel Berger
|150/1
|Ryan Moore
|150/1
|C.T. Pan
|200/1
|Sung Kang
|200/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Beau Hossler
|200/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|200/1
|Adam Hadwin
|200/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|200/1
|Luke List
|200/1
|Kyle Stanley
|200/1
|Jimmy Walker
|200/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|250/1
|Martin Kaymer
|250/1
|Julian Suri
|250/1
|Fred Couples
|500/1
|Max Homa
|500/1
|Bernhard Langer
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Vijay Singh
|1000/1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000/1
|Angel Cabrera
|1000/1
|Mike Weir
|2000/1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|5000/1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000/1
|Larry Mize
|5000/1
2020 Ryder Cup Odds
|Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, Wis. – Sept. 25-27, 2020
|To Lift the Trophy:
|Europe
|+130
|USA
|-150
|ODDS to Win (3-way result):
|Europe
|+150
|USA
|-150
|Tie
|+1200
