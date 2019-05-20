Brooks Koepka was once called 'Brooks Cupcake' at Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka, he of the big biceps, prodigious length and now four major championships, was once introduced as Brooks Cupcake at a golf tournament.

It happened in 2015 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, before anyone knew anything about Koepka.

Sure, he had some tournament wins overseas but nothing in the U.S.

He was standing on the first tee box, taking a few practice swings at TPC Scottsdale, only to hear the starter botch his last name in front of a few hundred fans.

Good thing it wasn’t Brandel Chamblee on the mic.

“We were laughing about that when we walked off the tee,” Koepka said. “I was laughing while I was taking practice swings. … Most people don’t know how to say it. I’m not surprised. He’s not the first one. He won’t be the last.”

The then 24-year-old had the last laugh.

In the final round, he made a 51-foot eagle putt on 15, then held his breath as his tee shot on 17 rolled off the back of the green but stayed short of the water. He went on to win the event for his first PGA Tour victory after holding off Bubba Watson, Ryan Palmer and Hideki Matsuyama.

Most people know how to say his name now.

Koepka is not the only one to have his name butchered by a tournament starter. Some of the best can he heard below.