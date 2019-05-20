Central Alabama wins NJCAA Division I Men's Championship

Thanks to a late push in the final round of the 2019 NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, Central Alabama Community College finished Sunday’s final round 8-under 280 to win the program’s seventh national title— the most of any NJCAA Division I team since the split in 1990 and second under coach Dave Jennings.

The Trojans previously won the 2013 NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship in 2013 at The Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas.

Central Alabama was not in a favorable position during the first half of the tournament held Tuesday through Friday at Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla. The 2019 champions sat in fourth place after the second round, trailing second-round leader Indian Hills by 12 strokes.

During the third round, the Trojans shot 273 as a team to sit one stroke behind Indian Hills headed into the final round.

Callum Bruce of Midland College won as an individual, finishing at 17 under after going 6-under 66 in the final round. Central Alabama freshman from Homewood, Ala., Jack Poole placed in second in the individual competition, finishing one shot behind Bruce. Freshman Owen Burt from Millbrook, Ala. placed third at 10 under.