Florida State coach says there's a softer side to Brooks Koepka you don't often see

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. – Every so often Brooks Koepka will send Florida State coach Trey Jones a text message that reads – Do you guys need a ride?

That translates to a lift in a private jet for the FSU men’s golf team.

Jones told the Forecaddie that the now four-time major winner is largely misunderstood. Koepka isn’t going to offer up much information – about his generosity or otherwise –­ unless directly asked. Jones said he’s the same way – to a fault.

Brett McCabe, the team’s sports psychologist, told Jones flat out that he was terrible at self-promotion, something that’s a necessity in this day and age.

And with Koepka now back on top of the world – there’s never been a better time to shout it from the rooftops.

Jones told The Man Out Front that when Koepka was a freshman in college, he needed extra money to play in tournaments so they signed him up as a counselor for the school’s junior camp.

“Just seeing how he is every day we’re like ‘Oh my, how’s this going to be with 10-year-olds and 12-year-olds?’” Jones told TMOF. “Every year he’d get Counselor of the Year. He had a group of kids following him everywhere. They loved him.”

Jones says Koepka’s pretty humble with college players too. Koepka had dinner with the team one year after a tournament at Olympia Fields where a freshman shot 66.

“He said ‘Coach do you still have my yardage book? I shot 78 there the first round. You beat me,’ ” said Jones. “Instead of saying ‘Well, it’s one round, back it up. It’s well, you’re better than I was then because I couldn’t do that.’ ”