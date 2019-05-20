NCAA Championship: Arkansas senior Maria Fassi wins individual national title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A little inclement weather wasn’t going to rain on Maria Fassi’s championship parade.

The Arkansas senior wrapped up an incredible final season with the individual NCAA Championship on Monday at her Razorback’s home course, taking home the title with a score of 8-under par.

Fassi, who finished runner-up at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, shot a 5-under 68 in the final round at the Blessings Golf Club to beat Florida junior Sierra Brooks, who briefly took the clubhouse lead at 4-under earlier in the day. Rain delayed the round by one hour and 38 minutes in the middle of Fassi’s round.

LIVE SCORES: Team leaderboard | Individual

PHOTOS: See the images from the championship

“I’ve told (Arkansas head coach Shauna Estes-Taylor) I don’t know how many times that we were going to be walking down the 18th fairway holding hands, knowing that I was going to be a national champion,” said Fassi. “I had seen it in my head I don’t know how many times. I dreamed it, and it was so much better.”

In her final collegiate season before joining the LPGA Tour, Fassi earned SEC Player of the Year honors after winning the conference title in addition to four top-five finishes in eight events.

“There was no way anyone was going to beat her today,” said Stacy Lewis, the only other Razorback to win an NCAA title back in 2007.

The player with the best shot was Brooks, who said she felt good about her game despite ultimately coming up short. Brooks’ scorecard featured more birdies than pars (seven to six), and at one point it looked like she was in en route to the national title. Then two crucial double bogeys on Nos. 12 and 14 derailed the Gators’ round.

“I think the change in momentum was when I had the bogey on 10, but the one that really stings is 14,” Brooks said of her double bogey after a four-putt from the fringe. “I thought I hit the first putt well but it was a lot slower than I expected so I didn’t expect the second one to be so fast. It’s one of those times where I thought, ‘what is happening?’”

Arizona’s Bianca Pagdanganan finished third at 2-under par.

Play was suspended due to darkness at 8:18 p.m. CT. The final round of stroke play will continue Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m. CT. The quarterfinal round of match play is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. CT.