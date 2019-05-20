Oklahoma State's Viktor Hovland wins the 2019 Ben Hogan Award

Oklahoma State junior Viktor Hovland won the 2019 Ben Hogan Award presented by Konica Minolta, given annually to the best men’s collegiate golfer based on all college and amateur events over the past 12 months.

Hovland was one of three finalists to be considered alongside OSU teammate Matthew Wolff and California’s Collin Morikawa. All three players are ranked in the top three of the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

The No. 1 player according to the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, Hovland has had a year to remember. A native of Oslo, Norway, Hovland tied the record for fewest holes played en route to winning the 2018 U.S. Amateur. That win earned Hovland a spot in last month’s 2019 Masters, where he earned the Silver Cup as the low amateur, finishing in a tie for 32nd. He also made the cut and finished 40th earlier this year at the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Oklahoma State junior also finished runner-up at the 2018 European Amateur, T-8 at the World Amateur Team Championship and reached the Round of 16 at the Amateur Championship.

In his time with the defending national champion Cowboys, Hovland has three wins in the last year at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate, East Lake Cup and The Prestige. He hasn’t finished worse than 12th in his other events, including a second-place finish at the Big 12 Championship, one shot back of TCU’s Hayden Springer. At last year’s 2018 NCAA Championship, Hovland finished T-11.