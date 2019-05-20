Shane Bacon shoots 73 in first round of U.S. Open sectional

Fox announcer Shane Bacon shot 2-over 73 Monday in the first round of the U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying Round in Dallas, Texas.

Shane was one of 102 players that began competing Monday at Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club for 10 spots to advance to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links June 10-16.

Bacon is eight strokes behind the leader after the first 18 holes of the 36-hole event, but he took the challenge in stride.

“Not bad, not good this AM. 73,” Bacon wrote on Twitter after the sectional round. “Couple of shaky chip shots around the greens. Wind is about to start howling. And hey, the bottled water is free!!”

Bacon, who sits below the projected cut line at 4 under entering the second round, had three birdies and five bogeys in the first round. The second round of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier began after the first round ended.

Bacon, from Phoenix, Ariz., advanced to the sectional round Tuesday after shooting a 68 at Phoenix Country Club.

Brendon Todd finished the first round in first place at 6-under 65 followed by a six-way tie for second at 5 under. Todd had six birdies, five on the back nine, and one bogey in the first round.