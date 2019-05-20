NCAA Championship blog: Play suspended due to darkness, Arkansas' Fassi wins title

We’ve got a national champion.

Arkansas senior Maria Fassi won the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Monday.

She finished at 8-under par after a 5-under par 68 during the final round of stroke play at her Razorback’s home course, Fayetteville’s Blessings Golf Club.

Florida junior Sierra Brooks briefly had the clubhouse lead at 4-under earlier in the day before Fassi’s round began.

Play was suspended due to darkness a little after 8 p.m. CT. Six teams had yet to finish their final rounds, and the top eight spots are unconfirmed for who moves on to match play.

The final round of stroke play will continue Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m. CT. The quarterfinal round of match play is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Updates from Arkansas

Sunday recap

After 36-holes, Duke held a nine-shot lead over USC. The Blue Devils posted an 11-under second round. USC was the only other team under par in the second round at 3-under.

Texas was third at 12-over. Defending champion Arizona and host Arkansas were T-4 at 14-over. Stanford (+20), Purdue (+22), Northwestern (+23) were next with Auburn and Wake Forest T-9 (+24).

Due to the schedule change because of Friday’s weather, the stroke play segment was cut from 72 holes to 54, with the individual champion still being crowned on Monday evening.

The golf course is proving to be a beast. But the Blessings did lighten up a bit for Sunday’s action. And hometown favorite Maria Fassi is now in position to win national championship.