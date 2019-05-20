Ping Blueprint irons built for accuracy, feel

Gear: Ping Blueprint irons

Price: $230 per club with True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 or Ping AWT 2.0 shafts and Golf Pride MCC Align grips

Specs: Forged 8620 carbon steel with tungsten weights

Available:

The Goal

The Blueprint is designed to provide the ultimate in accuracy and feel for accomplished players who have a repeatable, powerful swing.

The Skinny

Over the past several months, several Ping staff players including Tony Finau, Cameron Champ and Louis Oosthuizen added a new iron model to their bags, the Blueprint. Oosthuizen put them into play in late 2018 and used them to win the 2018 South African Open in December. Now Ping is making the Blueprint available to the public.

The Blueprint was not made to be a forgiving club. Along with tour pros, it targets elite amateurs, college golfers and tournament players who demand the utmost in feel and control.

Created at the request of tour players, the company’s engineers methodically studied the shots pros need to hit, then created several prototypes to come up with the exact size and shape required. As would be expected, the blade length is short, the offset is minimal and the sole is thin.

The Blueprint is forged from 8620 carbon steel using a four-step process. Each of the faces are machine milled and inspected to ensure they are perfectly flat.

Extra mass has been added in the heel, and a machined tungsten screw has been designed in the toe area. These features increase the perimeter weighting and help the irons resist twisting on off-center hits. However, the moment of inertia is lower in the Blueprint than in Ping’s i210 irons, which are also feel-enhancing irons designed for better players.