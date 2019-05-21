Charles Schwab Challenge: Fantasy golf power rankings

With the PGA Championship now in the rear-view mirror, there’s no time to sit still with the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach rapidly approaching.

There’s a strong field ready to go this week at the newly-renamed Charles Schwab Challenge, where Colonial Country Club remains an annual staple on Tour.

It’ll be a much different test than Bethpage, with a list of past champions including Kevin Kisner and two-time winner Zach Johnson proving huge distance isn’t a must around these parts.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Rory Sabbatini

Past champion with four career top 10s at Colonial and playing really well of late.

19. Sungaje Im

Missed the PGA Championship cut on the number and playing a ton, with just one week off since the Honda Classic in the first week of March.

18. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Steady throughout the bag and is 17th in Strokes Gained off-the-tee despite ranking 159th on Tour in driving distance.

17. Billy Horschel

Was T-34 in his only prior Colonial start and coming off a solid T-23 at the PGA Championship.

16. Louis Oosthuizen

Faded with a Sunday 79 at Bethpage but has had success here, finishing T-5 a year ago.

15. Pat Perez

Three career top 10s at Colonial and has been T-12 or better in two of his last three starts this season.

14. Emiliano Grillo

Only one missed cut in 15 starts this year and finished solo third at this course last season.

13. Jim Furyk

Seven top-10s and a pair of runner-up finishes in 21 starts at Colonial, where he’s looking to get back on track after three straight missed cuts.

12. Kevin Kisner

The 2017 champ has two additional top-5 finishes in five starts here, where distance isn’t the big concern.

11. Bryson DeChambeau

Coming off consecutive missed cuts for the first time since June, 2017.

10. Joel Dahmen

Just a few weeks removed from runner-up at Quail Hollow and put three good rounds together at Bethpage before a Sunday 79.

9. Ian Poulter

Has a pair of top 10s at Colonial and looking good with nine top-25s in 12 starts this season.

8. Francesco Molinari

Scrapped his way to a T-48 without his best stuff at Bethpage and should find Colonial more to his liking in his first start here.

7. Tony Finau

Has played well here in three prior starts and bounced back with a strong weekend after a rough start at the PGA Championship.

6. Paul Casey

Finished T-10 here last year and hung tough for a T-29 finish at Bethpage. Playing well on all sorts of courses this year.

5. Jordan Spieth

Won here in 2016 and was runner-up the year after that. Coming off his best start since the 2017 British Open at Bethpage, where he putted the lights out all week.

4. Xander Schauffele

Having a profitable month after T-2 at the Masters and T-16 at Bethpage.

3. Rickie Fowler

Good course for him and currently holds the second-longest streak on Tour with 21 consecutive cuts made.

2. Jon Rahm

He’s gone T-5, T-2 in his two prior starts at Colonial and won’t waste any time bouncing back from a missed cut at Bethpage.

1. Justin Rose

Held off Brooks Koepka to win this thing last year and has played well at every tournament this year other than the Masters.