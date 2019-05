Excellence off the tee is always a huge advantage for professional golfers, but during last week’s PGA Championship, it was critical. The course played long and the rough was thick, so length and accuracy off the tee were keys to success.

Check out this list of drivers used by players who finished in the top 10 at Bethpage Black.

T-8. Adam Scott

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 70X shaft