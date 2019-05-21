Charles Schwab Challenge: Betting odds favor Justin Rose

The Charles Schwab Challenge begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The field features defending champion Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.

Bettors in Las Vegas and elsewhere are licking their financial wounds after Tiger Woods missed the cut at Bethpage. Woods won’t be playing this week, so those picks might be based on something beside goodwill and emotion.

Rose is the favorite via the WestGate SuperBook and golfodds.com at 10-1.

Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds