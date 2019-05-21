Charles Schwab Challenge: Betting odds favor Justin Rose

The Charles Schwab Challenge begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
The field features defending champion Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.
Bettors in Las Vegas and elsewhere are licking their financial wounds after Tiger Woods missed the cut at Bethpage. Woods won’t be playing this week, so those picks might be based on something beside goodwill and emotion.
Rose is the favorite via the WestGate SuperBook and golfodds.com at 10-1.
Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds
|Golfer
|Odds To Win
|Justin ROSE
|10/1
|Jon RAHM
|12/1
|Rickie FOWLER
|12/1
|Jordan SPIETH
|12/1
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|16/1
|Francesco MOLINARI
|16/1
|Tony FINAU
|25/1
|Paul CASEY
|25/1
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|25/1
|Kevin KISNER
|25/1
|Louis OOSTHUIZEN
|30/1
|Ian POULTER
|30/1
|Jason KOKRAK
|40/1
|Scott PIERCY
|40/1
|Emiliano GRILLO
|50/1
|Kevin NA
|50/1
|Chez REAVIE
|50/1
|Brandt SNEDEKER
|50/1
|Matthew FITZPATRICK
|50/1
|Rory SABBATINI
|50/1
|Tyrrell HATTON
|60/1
|Zach JOHNSON
|60/1
|Billy HORSCHEL
|60/1
|Abraham ANCER
|60/1
|Joel DAHMEN
|60/1
|Si Woo KIM
|60/1
|Pat PEREZ
|60/1
|Ryan PALMER
|60/1
|Charley HOFFMAN
|80/1
|Russell KNOX
|80/1
|Graeme McDOWELL
|80/1
|Jhonattan VEGAS
|80/1
|Jason DUFNER
|80/1
|Jim FURYK
|80/1
|Daniel BERGER
|80/1
|Sungjae IM
|80/1
|Byeong Hun AN
|80/1
|Matt JONES
|80/1
|Jimmy WALKER
|80/1
|Danny LEE
|80/1
|Kiradech APHIBARNRAT
|80/1
|Corey CONNERS
|80/1
|Branden GRACE
|100/1
|Joaquin NIEMANN
|100/1
|Bud CAULEY
|100/1
|Kevin TWAY
|100/1
|C.T. PAN
|100/1
|Sam BURNS
|100/1
|Bill HAAS
|100/1
|Kevin STREELMAN
|100/1
|Trey MULLINAX
|100/1
|Seamus POWER
|100/1
|Brian STUARD
|100/1
|Brian HARMAN
|100/1
|Beau HOSSLER
|125/1
|Max HOMA
|125/1
|J.T. POSTON
|125/1
|Peter UIHLEIN
|125/1
|Martin KAYMER
|125/1
|Matt EVERY
|125/1
|Martin LAIRD
|125/1
|Aaron BADDELEY
|125/1
|Denny McCARTHY
|125/1
|Andrew PUTNAM
|150/1
|Michael THOMPSON
|150/1
|Nick WATNEY
|150/1
|Scott STALLINGS
|150/1
|Cameron CHAMP
|150/1
|Kramer HICKOK
|150/1
|Ollie SCHNIEDERJANS
|150/1
|Nick TAYLOR
|150/1
|Austin COOK
|150/1
|Kyoung-Hoon LEE
|150/1
|Ryan ARMOUR
|150/1
|Patton KIZZIRE
|150/1
|Talor GOOCH
|150/1
|Doug GHIM
|150/1
|Chesson HADLEY
|200/1
|Colt KNOST
|300/1
|FIELD (all others)
|15/1
|Tournament Matchups:
|Jon Rahm
|EVEN
|Justin Rose
|-120
|Rickie Fowler
|-145
|Jordan Spieth
|+125
|Francesco Molinari
|EVEN
|Xander Schauffele
|-120
|Bryson DeChambeau
|EVEN
|Tony Finau
|-120
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-120
|Ian Poulter
|EVEN
|Kevin Na
|+110
|Scott Piercy
|-130
|Chez Reavie
|-110
|Brandt Snedeker
|-110
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-110
|Emiliano Grillo
|-110
|Billy Horschel
|-110
|Zach Johnson
|-110
|Abrahan Ancer
|-110
|Si Woo Kim
|-110
