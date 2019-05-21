Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Charles Schwab Challenge: Betting odds favor Justin Rose

By May 21, 2019 1:07 pm

The Charles Schwab Challenge begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The field features defending champion Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.

Bettors in Las Vegas and elsewhere are licking their financial wounds after Tiger Woods missed the cut at Bethpage. Woods won’t be playing this week, so those picks might be based on something beside goodwill and emotion.

Rose is the favorite via the WestGate SuperBook and golfodds.com at 10-1.

Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds

Golfer Odds To Win
Justin ROSE 10/1
Jon RAHM 12/1
Rickie FOWLER 12/1
Jordan SPIETH 12/1
Xander SCHAUFFELE 16/1
Francesco MOLINARI 16/1
Tony FINAU 25/1
Paul CASEY 25/1
Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 25/1
Kevin KISNER 25/1
Louis OOSTHUIZEN 30/1
Ian POULTER 30/1
Jason KOKRAK 40/1
Scott PIERCY 40/1
Emiliano GRILLO 50/1
Kevin NA 50/1
Chez REAVIE 50/1
Brandt SNEDEKER 50/1
Matthew FITZPATRICK 50/1
Rory SABBATINI 50/1
Tyrrell HATTON 60/1
Zach JOHNSON 60/1
Billy HORSCHEL 60/1
Abraham ANCER 60/1
Joel DAHMEN 60/1
Si Woo KIM 60/1
Pat PEREZ 60/1
Ryan PALMER 60/1
Charley HOFFMAN 80/1
Russell KNOX 80/1
Graeme McDOWELL 80/1
Jhonattan VEGAS 80/1
Jason DUFNER 80/1
Jim FURYK 80/1
Daniel BERGER 80/1
Sungjae IM 80/1
Byeong Hun AN 80/1
Matt JONES 80/1
Jimmy WALKER 80/1
Danny LEE 80/1
Kiradech APHIBARNRAT 80/1
Corey CONNERS 80/1
Branden GRACE 100/1
Joaquin NIEMANN 100/1
Bud CAULEY 100/1
Kevin TWAY 100/1
C.T. PAN 100/1
Sam BURNS 100/1
Bill HAAS 100/1
Kevin STREELMAN 100/1
Trey MULLINAX 100/1
Seamus POWER 100/1
Brian STUARD 100/1
Brian HARMAN 100/1
Beau HOSSLER 125/1
Max HOMA 125/1
J.T. POSTON 125/1
Peter UIHLEIN 125/1
Martin KAYMER 125/1
Matt EVERY 125/1
Martin LAIRD 125/1
Aaron BADDELEY 125/1
Denny McCARTHY 125/1
Andrew PUTNAM 150/1
Michael THOMPSON 150/1
Nick WATNEY 150/1
Scott STALLINGS 150/1
Cameron CHAMP 150/1
Kramer HICKOK 150/1
Ollie SCHNIEDERJANS 150/1
Nick TAYLOR 150/1
Austin COOK 150/1
Kyoung-Hoon LEE 150/1
Ryan ARMOUR 150/1
Patton KIZZIRE 150/1
Talor GOOCH 150/1
Doug GHIM 150/1
Chesson HADLEY 200/1
Colt KNOST 300/1
FIELD (all others) 15/1
Tournament Matchups:
Jon Rahm EVEN
Justin Rose -120
Rickie Fowler -145
Jordan Spieth +125
Francesco Molinari EVEN
Xander Schauffele -120
Bryson DeChambeau EVEN
Tony Finau -120
Louis Oosthuizen -120
Ian Poulter EVEN
Kevin Na +110
Scott Piercy -130
Chez Reavie -110
Brandt Snedeker -110
Matthew Fitzpatrick -110
Emiliano Grillo -110
Billy Horschel -110
Zach Johnson -110
Abrahan Ancer -110
Si Woo Kim -110

 

