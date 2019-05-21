Charles Schwab Challenge: Round 1 & 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

The PGA Tour returns to Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, this week for the 74th time.

The tournament has a new sponsor name – Charles Schwab Challenge – and features Justin Rose back to defend his championship.

Masters runner-up Xander Schauffele, defending British Open Championship champ Francesco Molinari and Bryson DeChambeau are among the other names of note in the field.

Colonial plays at 7,209 yards and par 70. It has been a uninterrupted PGA Tour host course since 1946 and is only surpassed by Augusta National in terms of sustained tenure on the Tour.

It also features the coolest first-place award this side of the Masters green jacket. A fully restored 1973 Dodge Challenger will be awarded to the winner.

Carrying the “73” theme, playing off the year the tournament began, guests dressed in throwback attire on Thursday will get a 73 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Here are the first and second round tee times and pairings.

Round 1 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8 a.m. Tom Purtzer, Keith Clearwater 8:11 a.m. Scott Brown, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Richy Werenski 8:22 a.m. Brian Stuard, Beau Hossler, Roger Sloan 8:33 a.m. Paul Casey, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo 8:44 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Tony Finau 8:55 a.m. Michael Kim, Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas 9:06 a.m. Ryan Armour, Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen 9:17 a.m. Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker 9:28 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Roberto Castro, Byeong Hun An 9:39 a.m. Tim Herron, Shawn Stefani, Trey Mullinax 9:50 a.m. Ben Silverman, Dru Love, Tucker Wadkins 1 p.m. Matt Every, Bud Cauley, Bronson Burgoon 1:11 p.m. Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini, Sam Burns 1:22 p.m. Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Dominic Bozzelli 1:33 p.m. Brice Garnett, Jim Furyk, Martin Kaymer 1:44 p.m. Ian Poulter, Austin Cook, Daniel Berger 1:55 p.m. Jon Rahm, C.T. Pan, Xander Schauffele 2:06 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker 2:17 p.m. Scott Stallings, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann 2:28 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Ben Crane, Sungjae Im 2:39 p.m. Colt Knost, Ollie Schniederjans, Joel Dahmen

10th Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8 a.m. J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman, Chez Reavie 8:11 a.m. Nick Taylor, Chesson Hadley, Tom Hoge 8:22 a.m. Whee Kim, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Blaum 8:33 a.m. Scott Piercy, Mackenzie Hughes, David Toms 8:44 a.m. Andrew Landry, Si Woo Kim, Rod Pampling 8:55 a.m. Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau 9:06 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth 9:17 a.m. Bill Haas, Boo Weekley, Boo Weekley 9:28 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch 9:39 a.m. Danny Lee, Mike Weir, Scott Langley 1 p.m. Matt Jones, Seamus Power, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 1:11 p.m. Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark 1:22 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, J.T. Poston 1:33 p.m. Kevin Na, Ted Potter, Jr., Jonas Blixt 1:44 p.m. Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Russell Knox 1:55 p.m. Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, Brendan Steele 2:06 p.m. Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Hudson Swafford 2:17 p.m. Branden Grace, Martin Laird, Michael Thompson 2:28 p.m. Brian Gay, Kenny Perry, Carlos Ortiz 2:39 p.m. Nate Lashley, Kramer Hickok, Doug Ghim

Round 2

1st Tee

10th Tee

See how to watch every moment of Charles Schwab Challenge week.

Charles Schwab Challenge TV, Online

Round 1 – Thursday

(All Times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Round 2 – Friday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)