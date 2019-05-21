Eamon's Corner: PGA, Bethpage undermined by loudmouth drunks

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By May 21, 2019 7:16 pm

Watch this week’s edition of Eamon’s Corner.

So much of the coverage seemed to soft-pedal another dependable feature of the Black: Loudmouth drunks in the gallery.

Most of the fans of the PGA behaved impeccably. They were enthusiastic, good-humored. But those folks tend to be drowned out by the halfwits who have beer dribbling from one chin down to the next.

The TV folks should stop treating them as a cute stereotype of New York golf fans instead of what they are: jackasses, who should be shown the gate as soon as they start drooling on themselves.

