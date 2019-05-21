Forecaddie: Who's missing from this year's NCAA Championship?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – As the weather delay marches on here in Arkansas, footage from last year’s NCAA Championship reminds the Forecaddie of what could’ve been here at the Blessings.

Alabama was Golfweek’s preseason No. 1 and failed to qualify for this year’s NCAAs after several of its stars jumped ship. Three players from last year’s final match – Arizona’s Gigi Soll and Alabama’s Kristen Gillman and Lauren Stephenson ­– played during the fall season but turned professional this spring.

The list of players who turned pro midseason this year was particularly long thanks in large part to changes the LPGA made to its qualifying process.

The Man Out Front got to wondering – where are they now?

Robyn Choi, Colorado – Missed three cuts so far on the LPGA this season and one on the Ladies European Tour. Ranks 66th on the Symetra Tour money list with $4,381 after making four of five cuts.

Kristen Gillman, Alabama – Ranks 33rd on the LPGA money list at $156,459, getting a huge boost from a T-6 at the ANA Inspiration. (The week she would’ve been playing at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur) Not only has her card locked up for 2020, the Solheim Cup is not out the question.

Lauren Stephenson, Alabama – Started 2019 rookie year with a T-8 at the Vic Open. Ranks 75th on the money list with $55,673 in seven starts.

Gigi Stoll, Arizona – Made two cuts in five Symetra Tour starts, earning $3,780.Best finish is 11th.

Bailey Tardy, Georgia – Made eight starts on the Symetra Tour, cashing two checks for a total of $1,375. Best finish so far – 48th.

Lilia Vu, UCLA – Played in three LPGA events so far, making the cut once at the Lotte Championship, where she tied for 72nd.

Dewi Weber, Miami (Fla.) – Ranks 11th on the Symetra Tour money list with $22,261 thanks to seven consecutive made cuts. Posted five top-15 finishes.