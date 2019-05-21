'Gucci' Brooks Koepka allows fame to follow him after PGA triumph

By: Bill Speros | May 21, 2019 10:43 am

The fame and notice that once eluded Brooks Koepka has finally found him in the wake of his victory at Bethpage Black.

It only took four major titles in 23 months.

Being the defending, back-to-back U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner has a way of doing that to the most indifferent of golfers.

There’s no early indication Koepka plans to make major changes in how he handles himself in terms of media attention.

He’s allowing the hype to come to him.

His quick rebuff of girlfriend Jena Sims while walking up to the first tee Sunday appeared to attract as much attention as his victory itself.

Koepka’s pre-match focus was admirable. And it appears Sims got over whatever slight she may have felt afterward.

Those who follow Koepka and Sims on Instagram know the couple is not shy about sharing various moments of personal affection.

They certainly clean up well.

Our bosses won’t allow us to post the more revealing images.

Then there are those “that’s Gucci bruh” chants that followed Koepka around Bethpage Black.

During the Barstool “Pardon My Take” podcast that dropped May 14, Koepka was asked about his frequent “that’s Gucci bruh” outbursts after certain shots.

Koepka told hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger he would repeat the phrase when appropriate during the PGA.

“It’s always been a ‘brah’,” Koepka said.

The fans at Bethpage Black took care of that for him and may have annoyed others around them in the process.

“Gucci equal’s good” thank u golf announcer pic.twitter.com/PCLFkA9HG2 — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) May 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Koepka got around to keeping his word on Instagram.

He offered a foreshadowing of his post-PGA comments about Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee on “Pardon My Take” and another Barstool podcast that dropped the previous day.

“That guy’s a mush,” Koepka told “Pardon My Take” when asked about Chamblee’s criticisms.

During the “Fore Play” podcast episode from May 13, Koepka was asked about his re-tweet of an image featuring Chamblee in a clown nose.

“The picture says it all. I stole your guy’s look,” Koepka said, in reference to this Tweet of an image featuring Chamblee. The “clown nose” meme was used successfully by Barstool to mock NFL commissioner Roger Goodell via T-shirts sold during and after the Tom Brady/Deflategate ruckus.