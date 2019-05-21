NCAA Championship: Match play field set for women's final, Texas No. 1, Arkansas No. 4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Stroke play has come and gone at the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship. It’s time for match play.
Texas claimed the No. 1 seed after a three-round total of 7-over par, seven shots clear of No. 2 Duke (+14), who led the field after the first two rounds. Southern California finished third at 17-over, followed by Arkansas, Wake Forest, Arizona, Stanford and Auburn.
Here are the pairings for the four quarterfinal matches (All Times Central):
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Stanford
- Virginia Elena Carta vs. Ziyi Wang (8:00 a.m.)
- Gina Kim vs. Albane Valenzuela (8:10 a.m.)
- Ana Belac vs. Mika Liu (8:20 a.m.)
- Jaravee Boonchant vs. Andrea Lee (8:30 a.m.)
- Miranda Wang vs. Aline Krauter (8:40 a.m.)
No. 3 USC vs. No. 6 Arizona
- Malia Nam vs. Yu-Sang Hou (8:00 a.m.)
- Jennifer Chang vs. Bianca Pagdanganan (8:10 a.m.)
- Amelia Garvey vs. Ya Chun Chang (8:20 a.m.)
- Gabriela Ruffels vs. Haley Moore (8:30 a.m.)
- Alyaa Abdulghany vs. Sandra Nordaas (8:40 a.m.)
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Auburn
- Hailee Cooper vs. Kaleigh Telfer (8:50 a.m.)
- Kaitlyn Papp vs. Elena Hualde (9:00 a.m.)
- Emilee Hoffman vs. Brooke Sansom (9:10 a.m.)
- Agathe Laisne vs. Julie McCarthy (9:20 a.m.)
- Sara Kouskova vs. Mychael O’Berry (9:30 a.m.)
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Wake Forest
- Brooke Matthews vs. Letizia Bagnoli (8:50 a.m.)
- Maria Fassi vs. Vanessa Knecht (9:00 a.m.)
- Dylan Kim vs. Siyun Liu (9:10 a.m.)
- Ximena Gonzalez vs. Emilia Migliaccio (9:20 a.m.)
- Kaylee Benton vs. Jennifer Kupcho (9:30 a.m.)
After the final round of stroke play was suspended due to darkness on Monday night, play continued Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m. CT.
