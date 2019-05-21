NCAA Championship expert picks: Golfweek staff makes their national title predictions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The final eight teams are set and the pairings are official. It all comes down to match play.

Texas claimed the No. 1 seed after a three-round total of 7-over par, seven shots clear of No. 2 Duke (+14), who led the field after the first two rounds. Southern California finished third at 17 over, followed by Arkansas (+24), Wake Forest (+26), Arizona (+28), Stanford (+30) and Auburn (+39).

Our experts on the grounds at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club make their match play predictions and select a national champion.

Beth Ann Nichols

Quarterfinals

No. 7 Stanford def. No. 2 Duke

No. 3 USC def. No. 6 Arizona

No. 1 Texas def. No. 8 Auburn

No. 4 Arkansas def. No. 5 Wake Forest

Semifinals

No. 3 USC def. No. 7 Stanford

No. 4 Arkansas def. No. 1 Texas

Finals

No. 3 USC def. No. 4 Arkansas

MORE: Maria Fassi’s dream comes true with national title on home course

Lance Ringler

Quarterfinals

No. 7 Stanford def. No. 2 Duke

No. 6 Arizona def. No. 3 USC

No. 1 Texas def. No. 8 Auburn

No. 5 Wake Forest def. No. 4 Arkansas

Semifinals

No. 6 Arizona def. No. 7 Stanford

No. 5 Wake Forest def. No. 1 Texas

National Champion

No. 5 Wake Forest def. No. 6 Arizona

Adam Woodard

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Duke def. No. 7 Stanford

No. 3 USC def. No. 6 Arizona

No. 1 Texas def. No. 8 Auburn

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Wake Forest

Semifinals

No. 3 USC def. No. 2 Duke

No. 1 Texas def. No. 4 Arkansas

Finals