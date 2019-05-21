NCAA Championship expert picks: Golfweek staff makes their national title predictions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The final eight teams are set and the pairings are official. It all comes down to match play.
Texas claimed the No. 1 seed after a three-round total of 7-over par, seven shots clear of No. 2 Duke (+14), who led the field after the first two rounds. Southern California finished third at 17 over, followed by Arkansas (+24), Wake Forest (+26), Arizona (+28), Stanford (+30) and Auburn (+39).
Our experts on the grounds at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club make their match play predictions and select a national champion.
Beth Ann Nichols
Quarterfinals
- No. 7 Stanford def. No. 2 Duke
- No. 3 USC def. No. 6 Arizona
- No. 1 Texas def. No. 8 Auburn
- No. 4 Arkansas def. No. 5 Wake Forest
Semifinals
- No. 3 USC def. No. 7 Stanford
- No. 4 Arkansas def. No. 1 Texas
Finals
- No. 3 USC def. No. 4 Arkansas
Lance Ringler
Quarterfinals
- No. 7 Stanford def. No. 2 Duke
- No. 6 Arizona def. No. 3 USC
- No. 1 Texas def. No. 8 Auburn
- No. 5 Wake Forest def. No. 4 Arkansas
Semifinals
- No. 6 Arizona def. No. 7 Stanford
- No. 5 Wake Forest def. No. 1 Texas
National Champion
- No. 5 Wake Forest def. No. 6 Arizona
Adam Woodard
Quarterfinals
- No. 2 Duke def. No. 7 Stanford
- No. 3 USC def. No. 6 Arizona
- No. 1 Texas def. No. 8 Auburn
- No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Wake Forest
Semifinals
- No. 3 USC def. No. 2 Duke
- No. 1 Texas def. No. 4 Arkansas
Finals
- No. 3 USC def. No. 1 Texas
