U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship Tee Times Announced

The tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the fifth U.S. Amateur Men’s Four-Ball Championship were announced by the USGA on Monday.

The event, held May 25-29 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort’s Old Macdonald Course and Pacific Dunes Course in Bandon, Ore., will consists of 128 teams playing 36 holes of stroke play for the first two rounds before the cut that reduces the field to 32 teams. After the cut, there will be five rounds of match play at the Old Macdonald Course beginning Monday.

The quarterfinals will be held May 28 and the semifinal and 18-hole final round will be played May 29 beginning at 1 p.m. PDT.

Reigning Four-Ball champions Garrett Barber and Cole Hammer will not be participating in the event after withdrawing last week. The two college freshmen qualified for the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Blessings Golf Club which begins Friday. Barber is finishing his freshman year at LSU while Hammer is finishing his at Texas.

Here are the tee times for the first and second rounds. All time are in Pacific Daylight Time.

Rounds 1 and 2 Tee Times

Old Macdonald Course, 1st Tee / Sunday (May 26), Pacific Dunes, Hole #1

7 a.m. / 10:24 a.m. – Jordan Kaplan & Steve Tarulli,; Matthew Mancini & Zachary Falone

7:12 a.m. / 10:36 a.m. – Jeff Koprivetz & Pete Williams; James Cimini & Joshua Shepard

7:24 a.m. / 10:48 a.m. – Mark Modglin & Doug Miller; Derek Abel & Christopher Wheeler

7:36 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Nicholas Bonema & Michael Busse; Matthew McCarty & Derek Ackerman

7:48 a.m. / 11:12 a.m. – Andrew Rice & Josh Notes; Jack Wallace & Sean Semenetz

8 a.m. / 11:24 a.m. – Aidan Tran & Jackson Lake; Brandon Berry & Trey Bowling

8:12 a.m. / 11:36 a.m. – Keith Guest & Don Carpenter; Logan Shuping & Blake Taylor

8:24 a.m. / 11:48 a.m. – Cullen Brasfield & Tyler Moore; Ben Garrett, & Erik Hanson

Saturday (May 25), Old Macdonald, Hole #1 / Sunday (May 26), Pacific Dunes, Hole #1

8:36 a.m. / Noon – Jordan Woolf & Jace Moore; Maxwell Scodro, & Charles Waddell

8:48 a.m. / 12:12 p.m. – Matt Parziale & Herbie Aikens; Shawn Baker & James Scorse

9 a.m. / 12:24 p.m. – Scott Shingler & Justin Young; Frankie Capan, & Shuai Ming Wong

9:12 a.m. / 12:36 p.m. – Andy Shiels & Amory Davis; Kevin Rei & Kyle Crawford,

9:24 a.m. / 12:48 p.m. – David Morgan & Justin Smith; Toby Zeringue& Shawn Stoute

9:36 a.m. / 1 p.m. – Hunter Epson& Ryder Epson; Alex Kephart & Kurtis Lucas

9:48 a.m. / 1:12 p.m. – Jud Langille & Jimin Jung; Blair Webb, & Mac Fiely

10 a.m. / 1:24 p.m. – William Gantz & Tyler Cummins; Michael Sims & Matt Hendrix

Saturday (May 25), Old Macdonald, Hole #1 / Sunday (May 26), Pacific Dunes, Hole #1

10:24 a.m. / 7 a.m. – Michael Martin & Danny Amundson; Matthew Meyer & Dave Staudinger

10:36 a.m. / 7:12 a.m. – Troy Vannucci & Vince Kwon; Christopher Shaw & Michael Pearson

10:48 a.m. / 7:24 a.m. – Trent Peterson & Troy Johnson; William Peel IV & Colin St. Maxens

11 a.m. / 7:36 a.m. – Danny Wax & Daniel Licursi; Patrick Knott & Chris Rockwell

11:12 a.m. / 7:48 a.m. – Greg Carlin& Wilson Belk; Kyle Ritchie & Jonathan Farber

11:24 a.m. / 8 a.m. – Mike Stackus & Vance Welch; Scott Thomas & Tony Vincelli

11:36 a.m. / 8:12 a.m. – Michael R. Brown & Peter Barron III; Brandon Cigna & Ben Warnquist

11:48 a.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Jason Anthony & Randy Haag; Todd Mitchell & Scott Harvey

Saturday (May 25), Old Macdonald, Hole #1 / Sunday (May 26), Pacific Dunes, Hole #1

Noon / 8:36 a.m. – Travis Milleman & Ted Gray; Jonas Mikals & Dustin Hall

12:12 p.m. / 8:48 a.m. – Riley Pumphrey & Ben Klaus; Todd White & Nathan Smith

12:24 p.m. / 9 a.m. – Matthew Hopper & Richard; Clark Collier & Kyle Hudelson

12:36 p.m. / 9:12 a.m. – Bart Worthing & John Hunter; Drew Powell & Chuck Isgar

12:48 p.m. / 9:24 a.m. – David Brock & Brian Thiet; Craig Roth & Cody Roth

1 p.m. / 9:36 a.m. – Rob Laird & Mark Johnson; Kyle Danford & David Johnson

1:12 p.m. / 9:48 a.m. – Derek Busby & Stewart Hagestad; M. Tyler McKeever & Steven Groover

1:24 p.m. / 10 a.m. – Jeff Bell & Elliot Soyez; John Faulk & Matt Nicholas

Saturday (May 25), Pacific Dunes, Hole #1 / Sunday (May 26), Old Macdonald, Hole #1

7 a.m. / 10:24 a.m. – Andrew Grayson & Liam Purslowe; Ralph Blasey & Alex Nianouris

7:12 a.m. / 10:36 a.m. – Tim Murphy & Daniel Murphy; Bob Royak, & Doug Hanzel

7:24 a.m. / 10:48 a.m. – Stewart Whitt & Wes Williams; Kevin Van Rossum & Ben Shafer

7:36 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Ben Fisher & Matt Mitchell; Kevin Carden & John Randall

7:48 a.m. / 11:12 a.m. – Benjamin Day & Daniel Day; Eric Pattenaude & Adam Graham

8 a.m. / 11:24 a.m. – Taylor Wood & Andrew Medley; Michael Christensen & Brad Clark

8:12 a.m. / 11:36 a.m. – Dustin Groves & Jordan Utley; Reid Bedell & Matt Carter

8:24 a.m. / 11:48 a.m. – Andrew Noto & James Fuselier; Connor Schmidt & Alexander Butler

Saturday (May 25), Pacific Dunes, Hole #1 / Sunday (May 26), Old Macdonald, Hole #1

8:36 a.m. / Noon – Kyle Williams & Gregory Berthelot; Blake Hartford& Lucas McCubbin

8:48 a.m. / 12:12 p.m. – Bobby Leopold & Tyler Cooke; Robert Lutomski & Weston Bell

9 a.m. / 12:24 p.m. – Sam Tidd & Carson Barry; Robert Crockett II & Andy Roberts

9:12 a.m. / 12:36 p.m. – Jeffrey Long & Michael Brennan; Justin Arcano & Justin Ngan

9:24 a.m. / 12:48 p.m. – Sam Migdal & Brady Dixon; Nicholas Carbary & Billy Nelson

9:36 a.m. / 1 p.m. – John Sajevic& Andrew Sajevic; Brian Buccolo & Seth Frye

9:48 a.m. / 1:12 p.m. – Nick Branchina & Will Rosenfield; Kyle Roy & Connor Salanger

10 a.m. / 1:24 p.m. – Nicolas Osterburg & Oliver Mast; Matt Epperson & Denver Haddix

Saturday (May 25), Pacific Dunes, Hole #1 / Sunday (May 26), Old Macdonald, Hole #1

10:24 a.m. / 7 a.m. – Robbie Ziegler & Trevor Harding; Jeremy Wall& Ethan Wall

10:36 a.m. / 7:12 a.m. – Kevin Huff & Austin Fox; Jack Wall & Brendan Hansen

10:48 a.m. / 7:24 a.m. – Butler Melnyk & Richard Scott; Drew Lilly & Omar Rehmatulla

11 a.m. / 7:36 a.m. – Chip Brooke & Marc Dull; Travis Peterson & Ian Albrecht

11:12 a.m. / 7:48 a.m. – Kyle Puzzo & Jacob Zaranek; Samuel C. Sikes & Sam Beach

11:24 a.m. / 8 a.m. – Bryce Wortman & Sean Yu; Mark Scheibach & Tyler Crawford

11:36 a.m. / 8:12 a.m. – Jason Edgeworth & Joshua Gibbons; Devon Hopkins & Matt Kleinrock

11:48 a.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Eric Rustand & Clark Rustand; Kyle Kinnane & Matthew Carungay

Saturday (May 25), Pacific Dunes, Hole #1 / Sunday (May 26), Old Macdonald, Hole #1

Noon / 8:36 a.m. – Tyler Gulliksen & Jack Townsend; Kory Bowman & Jason Schultz

12:12 p.m. / 8:48 a.m. – Sully Zagerman & Brian Dolehide; Austin Spicer & Brodie Jordan

12:24 p.m. / 9 a.m. – Michael Anderson & Max Sellers; Kasey Denesevich & T.J. Shuart

12:36 p.m. / 9:12 a.m. – Gene Elliott & Michael McCoy; Larry Watts & Nicholas Watts

12:48 p.m. / 9:24 a.m. – Cougar Collins & Ty Celone; Kenneth Hudson & Alex Zeoli

1 p.m. / 9:36 a.m. – Jack Kozlowski & Trey Rath; Nathan Colson & Jason Gaare

1:12 p.m. / 9:48 a.m. – Mark Farley, Langhorne, Pa. & Connor McNicholas; Ryan Pelletier & Michael Philipp

1:24 p.m. / 10 a.m. – Art Lynch & Joe Panzeri; James Gehrke & Ethan Fine