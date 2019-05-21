Breaking down Tuesday match play at Blessings Golf Club

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Time to hit the reset button. A new tournament begins today here at Blessings Golf Club, site of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship.
After 54 holes, Texas finished on top of the leaderboard with a 7-over 883 total. The Longhorns finished the final round with the only round under-par at 5 under. Due to inclement weather, one round of stroke play was removed from the schedule.
Since the women’s format switched to match play to decide a national champion, the team that has earned the No. 1 seed has never won the title.
Two schools, Stanford and Southern California, have now advanced to match play in each of the five years this format has been used to determine a national champion.
Texas, Wake Forest, Arkansas and Auburn have qualified for match play for the first time.
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Auburn
Short shots: Two programs playing in match play for the first time … Texas will attempt to become the first No. 1 seed to win the championship after winning the stroke-play qualifying.
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Wake Forest
Short shots: Two more programs making an appearance for the first time in match play. Arkansas has the home course advantage, but Wake Forest anchored its two best players in the bottom of lineup with Emilia Migliaccio and Jennifer Kupcho, both who happened to be ranked in the top five in college golf.
No. 3 USC vs. No. 6 Arizona
Short shots: Arizona is attempting to become the first team to win consecutive national championships since Duke won three in a row beginning in 2005. Four of the five players in the Arizona lineup were at Karsten Creek last year when the Wildcats won it all. USC brings a 3-4 head-to-head record from the previous four trips to NCAA championship match play.
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Stanford
Short shots: Duke led by nine shots with one round to go, but fell to the No. 2 seed after a 12-over 304. Stanford is 7-3 all-time in match play, while Duke is 2-3.
