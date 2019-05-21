Jack Nicklaus welcomes Justin Thomas to Memorial next week

Coming off a wrist injury, Justin Thomas will be playing in the Memorial Tournament next week at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

He has been joined – at least thus far – by PGA runner-up Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau. Tiger Woods is widely expected to add himself to the Memorial field and has until 5 p.m. Friday to make the official commitment. Woods missed the cut at Bethpage and had not played prior to the PGA since winning at Augusta National.

Thomas, meanwhile, did not join the Brook Koepka Show at Bethpage Black this past weekend, either, due to that injured wrist. His commitment to Jack Nicklaus’ event was announced Tuesday.

Among those most pleased to see Thomas, 26, on the mend was the Golden Bear himself.

“Terrific to see @JustinThomas34 back from injury and in @MemorialGolf field! Great young man who I have been fortunate to get to know well. Good opportunity to congratulate him on launching #JustinThomasFoundation — helping children in need, junior golf & military families! 👏🏼,” Nicklaus Tweeted.

“Thanks Mr. Nicklaus,” Thomas replied.

The course at Muirfield Village suits Thomas, who has finished in the top 10 there in each of the past two years.

Thomas, like Woods, hasn’t completed a full competitive tournament since the Masters, where he finished tied for 12th. He pulled out prior to the PGA Championship due to his wrist injury after skipping the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

In March, Thomas injured his wrist and shoulder by hitting a tree while extracting a shot at the Honda Classic. He completed that tournament in some pain and finished T-30.