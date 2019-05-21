NCAA Championship: Another year without the No. 1 seed in the semifinals

For the second year in a row the No. 8 seed defeats the top seed in the quarterfinal matches. Last year it was Arizona with the victory over UCLA, this year it was Auburn sending Texas home here at the Blessings Golf Club, site of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship.

With the Texas loss, the trend continues with the team that won stroke play not winning the championship.

Here are the semifinal matches (Golfweek/Sagarin player rankings in parentheses).

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 6 Arizona

(39) Virginia Elena Carta vs. (231) Sandra Nordaas

(7) Jaravee Boonchant vs. (61) Haley Moore

(146) Miranda Wang vs. (18) Yu-Sang Hou

(25) Ana Belac vs. (72) Ya Chun Chang

(36) Gina Kim vs. (14) Bianca Pagdanganan

Short shots: In four appearences in match play, the Blue Devils are now 3-3 all time … Arizona extends its match play winning streak to four after winning the title last year and pushing its won-loss record to 4-1 all time.

No. 5 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Auburn

(6) Jennifer Kupcho vs. (69) Kaleigh Telfer

(283) Letizia Bagnoli vs. (130) Elena Hualde

(4) Emilia Migliaccio vs. (95) Brooke Sansom

(15) Siyun Liu vs. (26) Julie McCarthy

(178) Vanessa Knecht vs. (89) Mychael O’Berry

Short shots: Both schools were playing in NCAA match play for the first time.