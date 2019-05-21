NCAA Championship live blog: Match play quaterfinals are underway

Anything can happen in match play.

After rain and darkness delayed the final round of stroke play, the final eight teams are now set and the pairings are official for the quarterfinal matches.

Despite the rain, Arkansas senior Maria Fassi was able to fulfill her dream and win the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Monday on her Razorback’s home course, Fayetteville’s Blessings Golf Club.

MORE: Breaking down the matches

LIVE SCORES: Team leaderboard | Individual

PHOTOS: See the images from the championship

Updates from Arkansas

Sunday recap

After 36-holes, Duke held a nine-shot lead over USC. The Blue Devils posted an 11-under second round. USC was the only other team under par in the second round at 3-under.

Texas was third at 12-over. Defending champion Arizona and host Arkansas were T-4 at 14-over. Stanford (+20), Purdue (+22), Northwestern (+23) were next with Auburn and Wake Forest T-9 (+24).

Due to the schedule change because of Friday’s weather, the stroke play segment was cut from 72 holes to 54, with the individual champion still being crowned on Monday evening.

The golf course is proving to be a beast. But the Blessings did lighten up a bit for Sunday’s action. And hometown favorite Maria Fassi is now in position to win national championship.