USGA joins Marvel Universe with golf-themed, Super Hero comic book

“Avengers: Endgame” enjoyed the most successful domestic opening of any movie in Hollywood history.

The USGA announced Tuesday it has partnered with the Marvel Universe for a comic book using some of the Marvel Super Heroes teaching kids the basics of playing golf.

The books will be available prior to the U.S. Open online. Limited-edition Marvel-themed golf posters will be distributed at the Junior Experience on June 9 at Pebble Beach.

The story follows Tony Stark (Iron Man) and other Avengers as they teach the next generation of Marvel Super Heroes about golf. The comic book also folds out into a poster that highlights some lessons for juniors who are learning the game.

The new publications will replace the longstanding Peanuts/Snoopy Rules books published and offered to the golf’s youngest fans for more than 30 years.