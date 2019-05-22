Another planned series off controversial Tiger Woods biography in works

A scripted limited series based on the 2018 Tiger Woods biography written by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian is in development.

“Tiger Woods” is set to be taken to market by Wheelhouse Entertainment and Benedict, Wheelhouse announced Wednesday.

“As a rabid sports fan, I had seen Jeff’s byline and read much of his work, always impressed by his insights and access into some pretty rarified worlds, but when I picked up ‘Tiger Woods’ I saw what a true force Jeff really is – and a compelling way to bring the Tiger Woods story to life as one of the most moving in sports history,” ” Wheelhouse CEO Brent Montgomery said in a release.

The Woods project is the first based on Benedict’s work to be produced in partnership with Wheelhouse.

But it is not the first project announced based on the Woods book.

In May of 2018, Variety reported that a docuseries off the Woods book was in the works between with Jigsaw Productions and director Alex Gibney. Benedict and Keteyian reportedly were working as executive producers for the project. The docuseries was going to use the biography as a foundation to tell Woods’ story from childhood to the present.

There is currently no mention of that project on Jigsaw’s website nor is it mentioned on the page detailing Gibney’s biography and works.

The book, meanwhile, was met with fierce criticism from Woods’ camp at the time of its release on March 27, 2018.

Neither Woods nor anyone in his close circle cooperated with Benedict and Keteyian, at least on the record. Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg and spokesman Glenn Greenspan charged that the book was “littered with egregious errors” after its publication.

“(They) cited nine errors … and these are errors we could debate,” Keteyian said during an appearance on ESPN, noting that some were trivial matters, such as the name of a tournament. But the authors said they “stand by the accuracy of our reporting.”

“If we have made any inadvertent typographical or factual errors, we will correct them in future printings of the book.”