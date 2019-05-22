NCAA Championship: Pairings for final match between No. 2 Duke and No. 5 Wake Forest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A school from the Pac-12 Conference will not win the national championship today when the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship concludes here at Blessings Golf Club.

Instead, we are guaranteed to have a champion from the ACC with Duke and Wake Forest going head-to-head for the title.

For Duke, the Blue Devils will be aiming at a seventh national title with the last one coming in 2014, the year prior to the format switching to match play. Wake Forest has never won the national championship in women’s golf.

“This is cool,” said Duke head coach Dan Brooks to Wake Forest head coach Kim Lewellen on the all-ACC final after both made their picks.

Here are the final pairings (Golfweek/Sagarin player rankings in first parentheses and 2019 NCAA Championship head-to-head records second).

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 5 Wake Forest

2:00 p.m. CT – (39) Virginia Elena Carta (2-0) vs. (15) Siyun Liu (1-0-1)

2:10 p.m. CT – (7) Jaravee Boonchant (2-0) vs. (6) Jennifer Kupcho (2-0)

2:20 p.m. CT – (146) Miranda Wang (0-2) vs. (283) Letizia Bagnoli (1-1)

2:30 p.m. CT – (36) Gina Kim (2-0) vs. (4) Emilia Migliaccio (2-0)

2:40 p.m. CT – (25) Ana Belac (2-0) vs. (178) Vanessa Knecht (1-1

Short shots: According to the rankings, Wake Forest is favored in three of the five matches. Duke is 4-3 all-time in match play, while Wake Forest is 2-0.