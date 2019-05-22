John Daly gets party started in Rochester for Senior PGA at Oak Hill

By: Ryan C Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle | May 22, 2019 8:57 pm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – John Daly is in town and he’s ready to have a good time.

The two-time PGA major champion posted a video to his Instagram account surrounded by fans at Pittsford Pub.

“We’re in the beautiful city of Rochester, New York for the 2019 Senior PGA Championship,” Daly said in the video as he stood next to the tournament’s Alfred S. Bourne Trophy. “Let’s give them a hell of a welcome. Rochester!”

Some of Daly’s hashtags included #billsmafia #getmeashot and #gripitandsipit.

The Pittsford Pub posted a photo on Instagram of Daly, 53, in the restaurant’s kitchen cooking steaks on Monday.

Daly is a fan favorite and will play in this week’s Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. He tees off 12:50 p.m. Thursday and is grouped with Jeff Sluman and Ireland’s Paul McGinley.

The eccentric Daly won the PGA Championship as a rookie in 1991 and added a victory in the British Open in 1995 but is also famous for his colorful lifestyle off the course, including domestic disputes in his marriages and struggles with addiction.

He made headlines at last week’s PGA Championship when he applied to use a cart through the Americans with Disabilities Act, much to the chagrin of Tiger Woods. Daly has arthritis in his right knee — which makes it painful to walk and prevents him from walking downhill — and diabetes.

“As far as JD taking a cart, well,” Woods paused when asked about Daly’s waiver to play with a cart. “I walked with a broken leg, so…”

Daly missed the cut at the 101st PGA Championship last week, finishing 11-over after the first two rounds. On the television broadcast he was shown riding his cart smoking a cigarette with a McDonald’s cup and empty Diet Cokes in the cup holders.

As a past champion he said he feels obligated to keep playing the event.

“It’s very awkward (a cart), and it’s almost to a point where it’s embarrassing,” Daly said. “I don’t want to ride all the time, but if I don’t, I won’t be able to finish. I enjoy playing and I’m still competitive. It’s not really ego; I feel committed.”

Daly plays regularly on the PGA Champions Tour, which allows carts.