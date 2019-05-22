Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1: Tee times, pairings, TV

Complete with a new name and sponsor, the PGA Tour this week returns for the 74th time to Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The Charles Schwab Challenge features the fastest – if not coolest – trophy on the PGA Tour in the form of a fully restored 1973 Dodge Challenger.

A 1973 throwback theme – the first year that sponsor Charles Schwab began – will be featured throughout the event.

Justin Rose is back to defend his championship. The course will plays at 7,209 yards and par 70. It has been a uninterrupted PGA Tour host course since 1946 and is only surpassed by Augusta National in terms of sustained tenure on the Tour.

Here are the first round tee times and pairings.

Round 1 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8 a.m. Tom Purtzer, Keith Clearwater 8:11 a.m. Scott Brown, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Richy Werenski 8:22 a.m. Brian Stuard, Beau Hossler, Roger Sloan 8:33 a.m. Paul Casey, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo 8:44 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Tony Finau 8:55 a.m. Michael Kim, Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas 9:06 a.m. Ryan Armour, Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen 9:17 a.m. Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker 9:28 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Roberto Castro, Byeong Hun An 9:39 a.m. Tim Herron, Shawn Stefani, Trey Mullinax 9:50 a.m. Ben Silverman, Dru Love, Tucker Wadkins 1 p.m. Matt Every, Bud Cauley, Bronson Burgoon 1:11 p.m. Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini, Sam Burns 1:22 p.m. Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Dominic Bozzelli 1:33 p.m. Brice Garnett, Jim Furyk, Martin Kaymer 1:44 p.m. Ian Poulter, Austin Cook, Daniel Berger 1:55 p.m. Jon Rahm, C.T. Pan, Xander Schauffele 2:06 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker 2:17 p.m. Scott Stallings, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann 2:28 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Ben Crane, Sungjae Im 2:39 p.m. Colt Knost, Ollie Schniederjans, Joel Dahmen

10th Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8 a.m. J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman, Chez Reavie 8:11 a.m. Nick Taylor, Chesson Hadley, Tom Hoge 8:22 a.m. Whee Kim, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Blaum 8:33 a.m. Scott Piercy, Mackenzie Hughes, David Toms 8:44 a.m. Andrew Landry, Si Woo Kim, Rod Pampling 8:55 a.m. Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau 9:06 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth 9:17 a.m. Bill Haas, Boo Weekley, Boo Weekley 9:28 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch 9:39 a.m. Danny Lee, Mike Weir, Scott Langley 1 p.m. Matt Jones, Seamus Power, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 1:11 p.m. Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark 1:22 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, J.T. Poston 1:33 p.m. Kevin Na, Ted Potter, Jr., Jonas Blixt 1:44 p.m. Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Russell Knox 1:55 p.m. Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, Brendan Steele 2:06 p.m. Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Hudson Swafford 2:17 p.m. Branden Grace, Martin Laird, Michael Thompson 2:28 p.m. Brian Gay, Kenny Perry, Carlos Ortiz 2:39 p.m. Nate Lashley, Kramer Hickok, Doug Ghim

Charles Schwab Challenge TV, Online

Round 1 – Thursday

(All Times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)