Edoardo Molinari tied for Made in Denmark lead entering Round 2

Edoardo Molinari has a long way to go to catch up to younger brother Francesco. Winning this week’s $3.4 million Made in Denmark tournament would be a good start.

The 38-year-old is in good position after 18 holes.

Molinari is one of five players tied for the lead after going around Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Farso in 66 strokes, 5-under-par. He shares the lead with former Arizona State player Alejandro Canizares and Englishmen Matthew Southgate, Paul Waring and Tom Murray.

Defending champion Matt Wallace is one shot back in a five-way tie for sixth place.

Molinari could be at the top of the board on his own if not for three dropped shots that offset eight birdies.

“I had a good run of golf today,” Molinari said. “It was quite windy but I hit the ball very solid. I made a few putts on the front nine. Missed a few on the back nine when it was quite windy.

“It was so windy I was just trying to hit greens and give myself looks at birdies. I managed to hole a couple from 15, 20 feet which always helps. It’s a shame about two (missed) putts coming in, otherwise it could have been a really good round.

“Tomorrow is probably going to be even more windy so you just need to stay patient, hit fairways, hit greens and just make a few putts.”

The 2005 U.S. Amateur champion is looking for his first win since the 2017 Trophée Hassan II. That victory was the first since his double winning year of 2010. The Italian won the Barclays Scottish Open and Johnnie Walker Championship, victories that got him into the Ryder Cup team alongside his brother.

Francesco has obviously gone on to fame and fortune while Edoardo has had to battle for European Tour survival. Injuries have played a huge part in his struggles after the Ryder Cup.

While his younger sibling has been hogging the column inches over the past year, Edoardo has made headlines of his own. One of the faster players in the game, impatience with perennial slow play got the better of him in Morocco last month.

Molinari tweeted his disgruntlement at five and a half-hour rounds. He went further, tweeting a list of European Tour players who regularly pick up slow play penalties. Most players on tour were in favor of his actions, while the minority who spoil it for everyone else were seething at being publicly shamed.

No prizes for guessing who won’t be cheering for Molinari over the next three rounds.