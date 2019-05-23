Maria Fassi, Jennifer Kupcho, Sierra Brooks grouped at U.S. Women's Open

Good news golf fans, Augusta National stars Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi will make their pro debuts competing alongside each other at next week’s U.S. Women’s Open.

The USGA announced that Kupcho, Fassi and amateur Sierra Brooks will play together in the first two rounds at Country Club of Charleston.

Fassi comes into the event fresh off an NCAA individual title at home in Arkansas while Kupcho and Wake Forest came up just shy of the team title, falling in tightly-contested championship match to Duke.

Brooks, a rising senior at Florida, finished runner-up to Fassi at the Blessings Golf Course.

While the entire list of pairings won’t be available until Saturday, the USGA did reveal two other marquee groups.

The 2018 U.S. Women’s Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn will compete alongside Sung Hyun Park and Lexi Thompson. The trio of major winners will tee off at 8:06 a.m. on Thursday and 1:51 p.m. on Friday.

Emma Talley returns to the Country Club of Charleston for the first time since winning the U.S. Women’s Amateur on the Seth Raynor design in 2013. Talley will hit the opening tee shot at 7 a.m. on May 30 off No. 1. She’ll be joined by Mariah Stackhouse and Ally McDonald.