NCAA Championship: Men's stroke play pairings, course info, TV info

By: Adam Woodard | May 23, 2019 3:53 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite some rain delays, the 2019 NCAA Division I Golf Championships are in full swing at Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club.

After the Duke women won their seventh title in a wild final match against Wake Forest, the focus now shifts to the men, with 30 teams and five individuals competing for a national title starting Friday, May 24 after a practice round Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know for the first two rounds of the men’s stroke play segment (All Times Central).

First round pairings

1st tee

7:12 a.m.: North Florida, Pepperdine, Louisville

8:07 a.m.: North Carolina, TCU, UNLV

9:02 a.m.: Dunkle Perico, Sargent (Individuals)

12:32 p.m.: Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma

1:27 p.m.: Stanford, Auburn, California

2:22 p.m.: Kinney, Yi, Smith (Individuals)

10th tee

6:50 a.m.: South Carolina, LSU, Texas A&M

7:45 a.m.: Liberty, Baylor, Illinois

8:40 a.m.: Ohio State, Georgia Southern, SMU

12:10 p.m.: Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Wake Forest

1:05 p.m.: Georgia Tech, Duke, Southern California

2 p.m.: Clemson, Georgia, BYU

Second round pairings

1st tee

6:50 a.m.: Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Wake Forest

7:45 a.m.: Georgia Tech, Duke, Southern California

8:40 a.m.: Clemson, Georgia, BYU

12:10 p.m.: South Carolina, LSU, Texas A&M

1:05 p.m.: Liberty, Baylor, Illinois

2 p.m.: Ohio State, Georgia Southern, SMU

10th tee

7:12 a.m.: Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma

8:07 a.m.: Stanford, Auburn, California

9:02 a.m.: Kinney, Yi, Smith (Individuals)

12:32 p.m.: North Florida, Pepperdine, Louisville

1:27 p.m.: North Carolina, TCU, UNLV

2:22 p.m.: Dunkle Perico, Sargent (Individuals)

Course info

Yardage: 7,550 yards, (Front: 3,673; Back: 3,877)

Par: 72 (36-36)

How to watch

Golf Channel