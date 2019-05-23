NCAA Championship: Men's stroke play pairings, course info, TV info

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite some rain delays, the 2019 NCAA Division I Golf Championships are in full swing at Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club.
After the Duke women won their seventh title in a wild final match against Wake Forest, the focus now shifts to the men, with 30 teams and five individuals competing for a national title starting Friday, May 24 after a practice round Thursday.
Here’s everything you need to know for the first two rounds of the men’s stroke play segment (All Times Central).
First round pairings
1st tee
7:12 a.m.: North Florida, Pepperdine, Louisville
8:07 a.m.: North Carolina, TCU, UNLV
9:02 a.m.: Dunkle Perico, Sargent (Individuals)
12:32 p.m.: Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma
1:27 p.m.: Stanford, Auburn, California
2:22 p.m.: Kinney, Yi, Smith (Individuals)
10th tee
6:50 a.m.: South Carolina, LSU, Texas A&M
7:45 a.m.: Liberty, Baylor, Illinois
8:40 a.m.: Ohio State, Georgia Southern, SMU
12:10 p.m.: Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Wake Forest
1:05 p.m.: Georgia Tech, Duke, Southern California
2 p.m.: Clemson, Georgia, BYU
Second round pairings
1st tee
6:50 a.m.: Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Wake Forest
7:45 a.m.: Georgia Tech, Duke, Southern California
8:40 a.m.: Clemson, Georgia, BYU
12:10 p.m.: South Carolina, LSU, Texas A&M
1:05 p.m.: Liberty, Baylor, Illinois
2 p.m.: Ohio State, Georgia Southern, SMU
10th tee
7:12 a.m.: Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma
8:07 a.m.: Stanford, Auburn, California
9:02 a.m.: Kinney, Yi, Smith (Individuals)
12:32 p.m.: North Florida, Pepperdine, Louisville
1:27 p.m.: North Carolina, TCU, UNLV
2:22 p.m.: Dunkle Perico, Sargent (Individuals)
Course info
Yardage: 7,550 yards, (Front: 3,673; Back: 3,877)
Par: 72 (36-36)
How to watch
Golf Channel
- Monday, 5/27 (3-7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, 5/28 (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 3-7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, 5/29 (3-7 p.m.)
Comments