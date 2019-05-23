Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

NCAA Championship: Men's stroke play pairings, course info, TV info

Adam Woodard/Golfweek

NCAA Championship: Men's stroke play pairings, course info, TV info

College

NCAA Championship: Men's stroke play pairings, course info, TV info

By May 23, 2019 3:53 pm

By: |

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite some rain delays, the 2019 NCAA Division I Golf Championships are in full swing at Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club.

After the Duke women won their seventh title in a wild final match against Wake Forest, the focus now shifts to the men, with 30 teams and five individuals competing for a national title starting Friday, May 24 after a practice round Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know for the first two rounds of the men’s stroke play segment (All Times Central).

First round pairings

1st tee

7:12 a.m.: North Florida, Pepperdine, Louisville
8:07 a.m.: North Carolina, TCU, UNLV
9:02 a.m.: Dunkle Perico, Sargent (Individuals)

12:32 p.m.: Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma
1:27 p.m.: Stanford, Auburn, California
2:22 p.m.: Kinney, Yi, Smith (Individuals)

10th tee

6:50 a.m.: South Carolina, LSU, Texas A&M
7:45 a.m.: Liberty, Baylor, Illinois
8:40 a.m.: Ohio State, Georgia Southern, SMU

12:10 p.m.: Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Wake Forest
1:05 p.m.: Georgia Tech, Duke, Southern California
2 p.m.: Clemson, Georgia, BYU

Second round pairings

1st tee

6:50 a.m.: Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Wake Forest
7:45 a.m.: Georgia Tech, Duke, Southern California
8:40 a.m.: Clemson, Georgia, BYU

12:10 p.m.: South Carolina, LSU, Texas A&M
1:05 p.m.: Liberty, Baylor, Illinois
2 p.m.: Ohio State, Georgia Southern, SMU

10th tee

7:12 a.m.: Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma
8:07 a.m.: Stanford, Auburn, California
9:02 a.m.: Kinney, Yi, Smith (Individuals)

12:32 p.m.: North Florida, Pepperdine, Louisville
1:27 p.m.: North Carolina, TCU, UNLV
2:22 p.m.: Dunkle Perico, Sargent (Individuals)

Course info

Yardage: 7,550 yards, (Front: 3,673; Back: 3,877)
Par: 72 (36-36)

How to watch

Golf Channel

  • Monday, 5/27 (3-7 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, 5/28 (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 3-7 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, 5/29 (3-7 p.m.)

, , , College

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home