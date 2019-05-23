Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1 Live Blog: Rickie Fowler beings year-long cut streak to Colonial

Rickie Fowler continues to shoulder the unwelcome moniker of being “The Best Player on the PGA Tour Without A Major,” at least according to certain fans and media types.

On the inverse of that career arc sits this stat: Fowler brings a streak of 22 consecutive PGA Tour cuts made – going back to a MC at 2018 Players held 53 weeks ago – into the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, starting Thursday.

Among Fowler’s PGA Tour brethren who have missed cuts during that time span: Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.

Not making cuts won’t offset the historic weight carried by winning one or more majors, but it certainly helps in Fowler in the wallet and when it comes to things like FedEx and Presidents Cup points.

“Definitely a good cut streak going. Would like to keep that going here. It’s tough making cuts on a weekly basis. It’s not easy. People on the outside looking in probably think, Yeah, you should just go make the cut and you’re into the weekend,” Fowler said Wednesday. “I think I’ve done a good job when the game has been kind of off maybe tee to green. I do a great job just scrambling and keeping myself in it, staying away from big numbers.”

Fowler knows the monstrous difference between barely making or just missing the cutline.

“A lot of times there are guys that make the cut on the number and they’re in contention come Sunday. A lot of situations like that. It’s a very fine line from not having a tee time to being in contention come Sunday and having a chance to win a golf tournament,” he added.

Fowler joins defending champion Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day among the notables entered as the PGA Tour stops at Colonial for the 74th consecutive year.

Among the featured groups at Colonial this week: Max Homa, who won at the Wells Fargo two weeks ago, DeChambeau and Fowler. They begin play from the 10th tee at 8:55 a.m. ET Thursday and from No. 1 at 12:55 p.m. ET Friday.

Spieth, who won here in 2016, Kevin Kisner and Ryan Palmer, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion with Jon Rahm, go at at 9:06 a.m. ET from No. 10 Thursday and at 1:06 p.m. from No. 1 Friday.

The featured grouping of Brandt Snedeker, Francesco Molinari and Rose begin at 1:06 p.m. ET Thursday from No. 1 and at 9:06 a.m. ET Friday from No. 10.

Follow our live blog here all day with the latest from Colonial.

Twitter Stream

How to watch every moment of Charles Schwab Challenge week.

Charles Schwab Challenge TV, Online

Round 1 – Thursday

(All Times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Round 2 – Friday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)