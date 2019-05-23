Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Tony Finau holds a one-shot lead as Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge begins Friday at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Jordan Spieth and Roger Sloan trail Finau by one shot. Final heads out at 1:44 p.m. ET and will be featured during much of the afternoon telecast.

Colonial plays at 7,209 yards and par 70. It has been a uninterrupted PGA Tour host course since 1946 and is only surpassed by Augusta National in terms of sustained tenure on the Tour.

Here are the second round tee times and pairings.

Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8 a.m. Matt Jones, Seamus Power, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 8:11 a.m. Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark 8:22 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, J.T. Poston 8:33 a.m. Kevin Na, Ted Potter, Jr., Jonas Blixt 8:44 a.m. Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Russell Knox 8:55 a.m. Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, Brendan Steele 9:06 a.m. Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Hudson Swafford 9:17 a.m. Branden Grace, Martin Laird, Michael Thompson 9:28 a.m. Brian Gay, Kenny Perry, Carlos Ortiz 9:39 a.m. Nate Lashley, Kramer Hickok, Doug Ghim 1 p.m. J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman, Chez Reavie 1:11 p.m. Nick Taylor, Chesson Hadley, Tom Hoge 1:22 p.m. Whee Kim, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Blaum 1:33 p.m. Scott Piercy, Mackenzie Hughes, David Toms 1:44 p.m. Andrew Landry, Si Woo Kim, Rod Pampling 1:55 p.m. Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau 2:06 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth 2:17 p.m. Bill Haas, Boo Weekley, Boo Weekley 2:28 p.m. Anirban Lahiri, Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch 2:39 p.m. Danny Lee, Mike Weir, Scott Langley

10th Tee

2:50 p.m.

Tim Herron, Shawn Stefani, Trey Mullinax

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8 a.m. Matt Every, Bud Cauley, Bronson Burgoon 8:11 a.m. Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini, Sam Burns 8:22 a.m. Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Dominic Bozzelli 8:33 a.m. Brice Garnett, Jim Furyk, Martin Kaymer 8:44 a.m. Ian Poulter, Austin Cook, Daniel Berger 8:55 a.m. Jon Rahm, C.T. Pan, Xander Schauffele 9:06 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker 9:17 a.m. Scott Stallings, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann 9:28 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Ben Crane, Sungjae Im 9:39 a.m. Colt Knost, Ollie Schniederjans, Joel Dahmen 1 p.m. Keith Clearwater, Scott Brown 1:11 p.m. Richy Werenski, Van Aswegen, 1:22 p.m. Brian Stuard, Beau Hossler, Roger Sloan 1:33 p.m. Paul Casey, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo 1:44 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Tony Finau 1:55 p.m. Michael Kim, Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas 2:06 p.m. Ryan Armour, Zach Johnson, Kelly Kraft 2:17 p.m. Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker 2:28 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Roberto Castro, Byeong Hun An 2:50 p.m. Ben Silverman, Dru Love, Tucker Wadkins

Charles Schwab Challenge TV, Online

Round 2 – Friday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)