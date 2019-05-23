Scott Parel leads Senior PGA Championship delayed by rain

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Scott Parel, who spent 10 years working as a computer programmer, shot a 4-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead at the rain-delayed Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Parel, 54, used an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole to jump start his round and fashioned birdies on Nos. 13, 17 and 18 to shoot 32 on the back and catapult past Retief Goosen and Ken Tanigawa, who both shot 67.

Marco Dawson, who played in the blustery afternoon conditions, equaled Goosen and Tanigawa at 3-under by making 12 straight pars to finish his round.

Jesper Parnevik, Darren Clarke and Jeff Maggert all shot 68. The low round of the entire 2008 Senior PGA was a 69 by champion Jay Haas. Defending champion Paul Broadhurst shot an even-par 70 on Thursday.

Parel was 38 when he finally secured Web.com Tour status and he then made 18 starts in 2003. His lone win came in 2013 and by then he was 48 and turning toward the over-50 Champions Tour.

Parel’s breakthrough season came in 2018 when he won twice, had 11 top-10 finishes and made $1,854190.

His wife, Mary, who was working as a nurse, raising the kids and saving up vacation time to see him play, quit her job two weeks before he won the Boeing Classic in August 2018.

In August, Parel won on the PGA Tour Champions by winning the Boeing Classic. Then in October, he won the Invesco QQQ Championship. Finally in November, Parel finished third in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup.