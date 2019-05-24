Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2 Live Blog: Rory Sabbatini takes the lead

Play resumes Friday at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tony Finau holds the lead at 6 under, one stroke ahead of Jordan Spieth and Roger Sloan. Finau, paired with Brian Harman and Si Woo Kim, tees off at 1:44 p.m. ET.

TEE TIMES: Complete Round 2 tee times at Colonial Golf Club

World No. 6 Paul Casey sits T-21 at 1 under and World No. 7 Rickie Fowler sits T-94 at 4 over entering Friday play. Fowler struggled in the opening round, recording four bogeys. Fowler tees off at 1:55 p.m. ET.

Follow our live blog here all day with the latest from Colonial.

Updates

10:30 a.m.: With five birdies through his first 10 holes, Rory Sabbatini takes the lead after his most recent birdie on No. 1. Sabbatini, who shot a 68 on Thursday, is now at 7 under, one stroke ahead of first-round leader Tony Finau.

10:15 a.m.: Nick Watney and Jonas Blixt are each 2 under on the round and sit T-3 at 5 under. Watney is through nine holes while Blixt is through six. Both Watney and Blixt shot an opening-round 67.

10 a.m.: After an opening round 76, Xander Schauffele is even par through four holes. The World No. 3 is T-112 at 6 over.

9:40 a.m.: Adam Schenk took a tumble down the leaderboard Friday, going 4 over through five holes. With bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3 and a double bogey on No. 5, Schenk fell 44 places to T-110 after shooting an opening round 72.

9:32 a.m.: Jim Furyk recorded his second birdie on the par-3 13the hole to T-7 at 2 under.

9:21 a.m.: Peter Malnati has three birdies through four holes in the second round. After shooting a 74 Thursday, Malnati’s three birdies moved him to 1 over on the tournament.

9:15 a.m.: Jon Rahm began the day bogeying the 10th hole. He missed a putt from just over 5 feet away on his fourth swing to bogey the par-4 hole. After shooting a 75 on Thursday, the World No. 9 is T-111 at 6 over.

9 a.m.: Kevin Na eagled the first hole and sits at 2 under to start the second round. Na, who shot a first-round 70, is T-13 at 2 under.

8:45 a.m.: Jim Furyk birdies his first hole to sit 1 under on the round and jump eight spots to T-13 at 2 under. Furyk shot a 69 in the opening round.

8:22 a.m.: Matt Every birdied his first hold of the day, No. 10. He sits 1 under after shooting a first-round 70.

Twitter Stream

How to watch every moment of Charles Schwab Challenge week.

Charles Schwab Challenge TV, Online

All time are Eastern.

Round 2 – Friday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)