Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Jonas Blixt holds a one-shot lead at 9 under entering Saturday’s third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Tony Finau and Kevin Na are just one shot back, while Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth are four shots off the lead and T-5 at 5 under.

Here are the second round tee times and pairings.

Round 3 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8 a.m. Mike Weir 8:05 a.m. Talor Gooch, Brian Stuard 8:15 a.m. Branden Grace, Ben Crane 8:25 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Chris Stroud 8:35 a.m. Ian Poulter, Corey Conners 8:45 a.m. Ted Potter Jr., Cameron Champ 8:55 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Dominic Bozzelli 9:05 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Byeong Hun An 9:15 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker 9:25 a.m. Beau Hossler, Billy Horschel 9:35 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Charley Hoffman 9:45 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Martin Laird 9:55 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose 10:05 a.m. Sam Burns, Peter Malnati 10:15 a.m. Ben Silverman, Kyong-Hoon Lee 10:25 a.m. Danny Lee, Tim Herron 10:35 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Peter Uihlein 10:45 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Bill Haas 10:55 a.m. Scott Brown, Tyrone Van Aswegen 11:05 a.m. J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman 11:15 a.m. Brian Gay, Nate Lashley 11:25 a.m. Brian Harman, Anirban Lahiri 11:35 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo 11:45 a.m. Tom Hoge, David Toms 11:55 a.m. Adam Long, Chesson Hadley 12:05 p.m. Russell Knox, Austin Cook 12:15 p.m. Matt Every, Brice Garnett 12:25 p.m. Max Homa, Kevin Tway 12:35 p.m. Scott Piercy, Mackenzie Hughes 12:45 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Daniel Berger 12:55 p.m Ryan Palmer, Josh Teater 1:05 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Roger Sloan 1:15 p.m. Jason Dufner, Trey Mullinax 1:25 p.m. C.T. Pan, Jordan Spieth 1:35 p.m. Nick Watney, Jim Furyk 1:45 p.m. Tony Finau, Rory Sabbatini 1:55 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Kevin Na

Charles Schwab Challenge TV, Online

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)