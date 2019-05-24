College golf job blog: News from around the coaching community for 2019

Interested in which college-golf coaching jobs are open around the country in 2019? Get the latest updates on this page.

If you have information to share on this page, please e-mail Lance Ringler or Adam Woodard.

• • •

May 19

RICHMOND

University of Richmond women’s golf coach Ali Wright announced that she is stepping down from her position to pursue other professional opportunities.

In her five years at Richmond, Wright’s teams won three Patriot League titles – the only three conference titles in program history – and she was twice named Patriot League Coach of the Year.

“We would like to thank coach Wright for her hard work and outstanding leadership of our women’s golf program,” Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hardt said. “Ali has established the Spider women’s golf program as a championship caliber program and established a new standard of excellence moving forward.”

Richmond was ranked No. 157 this year in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

“I would like to thank John Hardt, LaRee Sugg and David Walsh for their guidance and tremendous support during my time at the University of Richmond,” Wright said.

A national search is underway to find a new women’s golf coach.

• • •

MINNESOTA

John Carlson has resigned from is role as Director of Men’s Golf at the University of Minnesota. Carlson spent the past eight seasons with the Gophers’ golf program. He was promoted from head coach to Director of Men’s Golf in 2017.

Carlson played his college golf at Wisconsin and spent time playing professionally after he finished his collegiate career in 2001. He was named assistant coach at Minnesota in 2010.

The Gophers, who came in ninth at this year’s Big Ten Championship, finished the season ranked No. 89 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

A national search is underway to find Carlson’s replacement.

• • •

May 19

Colorado-Colorado Springs

It was announced Friday the first head coach in Colorado-Colorado Springs women’s golf history Sadie Farnsworth resigned.

Farnsworth resigned due to her family’s relocation to Salt Lake City, Utah where her husband will work as a local sports anchor.

Farnsworth became head coach of the women’s golf team for the 2013-14 season. She was named the RMAC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year in 2018 after the Mountain Lions won their first conference championship and made their first NCAA postseason appearance.

“When I took this job six years ago, I didn’t know what to expect. But today I can say that this experience as the head women’s golf coach at UCCS has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Farnsworth said in part in a statement. “To see this program grow from something that was brand new to the athletic department into what it is today has been very gratifying.”

• • •

May 15

AUSTIN PEAY

It has been announced that Amy McCollum has resigned as head coach at Austin Peay to pursue other opportunities.

Former head coach Sara Robson, who now serves as Assistant Athletics Director for Operations, will take over the program on an interim basis. A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately.

McCollum took over the program in December 2018 on an interim basis after Robson moved into administration.

“I’d like to thank Amy for her efforts and contributions during her time with our women’s golf program,” Austin Peay Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said. “Looking ahead, this is a program on the rise with a bright future and we must now turn our focus to bringing the best possible coach in for our student-athletes. As with all our head coaching searches, we will move swiftly to identify a coach committed to the “Total Gov Concept” and who will understand the importance of winning with class.”

Austin Peay finished the season ranked No. 201 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

May 11

OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State announced Courtney Jones will not return as women’s golf coach for the 2019-20 season.

The university also announced assistant coach Par Nilsson will serve as the interim head coach.

Jones served as coach for the women’s team since the 2013-2014 season. In those six seasons, she won 12 event titles, one of which was the 2016 Big 12 Championship.

• • •

May 9

YALE

Yale has announced Chawwadee Rompothong has resigned from her position as head women’s golf coach.

Rompothong coached the Bulldogs to Ivy League Championship wins in 2006 and 2011 as well as second-place finishes in 2009, 2010 and 2015. Rompothong played her college golf at Yale and was a three-time All-Ivy golfer who helped the Bulldogs win three Ivy titles.

“It has been an incredible joy and honor to coach so many outstanding young student-athletes who have excelled both on and off the golf course. I hope to pursue other equally meaningful opportunities and spend more time focusing on my family. There is never a good time to say good-bye, and although I am leaving my position as the varsity golf coach, I will always be a proud and supportive Yale and Women’s Golf alumna,” Rompothong said.

Rompothong turned professional and competed on the Futures Tour in 2001 and 2002.

“I am thankful for Chawwadee’s commitment and dedication to our women’s golf team both as a standout student-athlete and coach,” said Director of Athletics, Vicky Chun. “Her 14 years with the Yale women’s golf program are a testament to her love for her alma mater, the women’s golf program and the student-athlete experience. I am excited for Chawwadee’s new adventure, and once a bulldog always a Bulldog!”

It has been said a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

• • •

COLORADO STATE

Cleveland State head women’s golf coach Mitchell Moore has been named assistant women’s coach at Colorado State.

Moore served as the head women’s coach and men’s assistant coach this past year. Moore played college golf at Cleveland State and then served as undergraduate assistant coach for both programs beginning in 2016-17. His playing career ended in 2016 after qualifying for the NCAA Tournament his final three seasons, all of which included him winning the Horizon League Conference championship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mitchell to Colorado State,” Colorado State coach Laura Cilek said. “His passion for developing student-athletes, eagerness to grow in the coaching profession and recruiting experience make him a perfect fit for our program. I am certain our current student-athletes, incoming freshman and Ram Nation will appreciate Mitchell’s work ethic, energy and affinity for collegiate athletics.”

• • •

May 8

GEORGIA STATE

Georgia State women’s golf coach Cathy Mant, who has led the program for the last 19 years, recently announced her retirement.

Mant, who was hired as the first full-time women’s golf coach in 2000, led the Panthers to five conference championships and was inducted into the Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in 1989.

Along with the five conference championships, Mant led Georgia State to five conference runner-up finishes and six NCAA Regional appearances. She is a six-time conference coach of the year and helped guide Georgia State’s first individual ever to the NCAA Championship.

“I have been extremely blessed to work with so many great young ladies and members of the Georgia State staff over the last 19 years,” Mant said. “I have so many great memories that I will forever cherish. Georgia State has meant so much to my family and I and we will forever be grateful for all of the opportunities this great University has provided us over the years.”

During the 2008-09 season, Mant’s team climbed as high as No. 27 in the national rankings, posting a school-record six wins. Georgia State placed ninth, just one spot shy of qualifying for the school’s first trip to the NCAA Championship.

Mant’s collegiate golfing career reached its pinnacle in 1970 when Mant won the individual title of what was then called the Division of Girls and Women’s Sports Championship, now known as the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. After her collegiate days came to an end, Mant played on the LPGA Tour from 1976 to 1986. Mant’s best finish on the Tour was third at the Rail Charity Championship in Springfield, Ill. She played in 10 U.S. Women’s Opens, as well as each major on the LPGA Tour.

Georgia State finished the season ranked No. 164 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

May 8

LITTLE ROCK

Bridgett Norwood has been a part of the Little Rock golf program at for over 25 years. Now, the Trojans are looking for a women’s golf coach after Norwood recently announced her retirement.

Norwood has served as the head coach of the Trojan women’s golf program since 2003 and has been associated with the department since the program started in 1992, serving in both an assistant coach and volunteer assistant role.

“This has been one of the greatest experiences of my life to be able to be a part of this program and coach these young women,” Norwood said. “I’m incredibly grateful I was given this opportunity, to be able to build those relationships, and this decision is very bitter sweet. But Little Rock Athletics will always be a special place for me.”

A nationwide search for Little Rock’s next head women’s golf coach will commence immediately.

• • •

May 7

GEORGIA STATE

Georgia State Director of Golf and former head coach Joe Inman, who has led the program for the last 11 years, has announced his retirement.

Inman served as the head coach of the men’s golf team starting in August of 2008. He guided the program to five NCAA Regional appearances. In 2014, the program finished 22nd at the NCAA Championship.

“Being able to work with so many incredible young men and the Georgia State staff has been a blessing over the last 11 years,” Inman said. “As much as I hope I taught them, I know that they have taught me even more. The game of golf has been a huge part of my life for the last 60 years and this has been an incredible chapter that I will never forget.”

After nine years as head coach, Inman took over the Director of Golf position, hiring Chad Wilson as head coach, while continuing to work with the players, but also spending more time fundraising for the program. In the last two years, Inman was instrumental in the new Bobby Jones Golf Course, home to GSU golf, as well as the purchase of a new Sprinter Van for the squad.

Inman, who was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year two times, played his college golf at Wake Forest where he was a three-time All-American.

Spanning more than 25 years, Inman’s pro playing career included four victories, one on the PGA Tour and three on the Champions Tour. He had nearly 100 top-25 finishes on each circuit, and his career earnings totaled over $5 million.

• • •

May 6

NEBRASKA

Thirty-two years is enough.

Nebraska Women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl announced on Monday, May 6, 2019 that she will retire this summer.

Krapfl, a native of West Point, Nebraska, guided the Husker program to three NCAA Championship appearances, 11 NCAA regional berths and was a two-time conference coach of the year during her time in Lincoln. Krapfl played her college golf at Nebraska (1980-82) and served as an assistant from 1984 to 1987.

“I would like to thank Robin for more than three decades of dedicated service to the University of Nebraska and our student-athletes,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We wish Robin all the best in the future.”

A national search for Krapfl’s replacement will begin immediately.In a release Karfl said:

“I would like to thank the University of Nebraska for allowing me to hold my dream job for 32 years. To coach young women and be a part of their growth and development has been rewarding beyond measure. Watching them blossom into incredible adults is one of the most wonderful experiences a person can have.

“That being said after careful thought and consideration, I no longer have the energy that this program deserves. I have been a part of Nebraska Women’s Golf for 40 years either as a student-athlete or as a coach and I love it too much to think I am holding it back. Nebraska Women’s Golf deserves more than I can give, so I have decided to retire.

“I can retire feeling good about what I have accomplished, including 11 NCAA regional appearances and three trips to the NCAA National Championships. I also feel good about where I am leaving the program for the next coach. Every member of the squad will be back next year, and one talented freshman is set to join the team. This group showed what they are capable of when they won the Westbrook Invitational. I can’t wait to follow their results next season.

“Now it is time to enjoy my own golf and a little tennis. Go Big Red!”

• • •

May 5

JACKSONVILLE

For the past seven years Jennifer Borocz has guided the women’s golf program at Jacksonville University. It was announced late this past week that Borocz is resigning.

“Coach has taken our program to unprecedented heights and has left it in a much better place than when she took over,” said Jacksonville University Senior Vice President/Athletic Director Alex Ricker-Gilbert. “We are extremely grateful for the positive impact that Coach Borocz has had on our women’s golf program, athletic department and university. This is a bittersweet announcement. I can speak for the entire department when I say that we are sad to see someone of Jennifer’s caliber move on, but we are happy that she will remain in Northeast Florida with the opportunity to spend more time with her wonderful family.

Borocz, who said she is hoping to spend more time enjoying family life, was hired prior to the 2012-13 season and was the first dedicated women’s coach in the program’s history.

“This was an extremely difficult decision but I feel we’ve laid a solid foundation for the program and I am confident it will be successful well into the future. JU has meant so much to my family and we are incredibly grateful for the opportunities JU provided us,” said Borocz.

Borocz will remain an advocate for the program and as an ambassador for women’s golf in northeast Florida. She has already provided some input as the department begins its search for a new leader of the program and will continue to support the program throughout the hiring process.

The Dolphins finished the regular season ranked No. 153 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

May 1

TULANE

Tulane University head women’s golf coach Lorne Don announced his resignation today from the Green Wave women’s golf program.

“These past six years have been a wonderful experience both professionally and personally,” Don said. “My family and I have truly enjoyed our time in New Orleans and Tulane University will always hold a special place for us. I wish the current student-athletes nothing but success moving forward.”

Tulane finished the regular season ranked No. 107 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and placed eighth at The American Conference Championship.

During his six seasons as head coach, Don guided the Green Wave to a pair of NCAA Championship appearances, three NCAA Regional trips, one conference championship and three tournament titles.

“I can’t thank Coach Don enough for his contributions to our program and I wish he and his family nothing but the very best with their future endeavors,” Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “We have a strong foundation within in our program and we look forward to our women’s golf team competing for American Athletic Conference championship titles in the very near future.”

A national search to identify the program’s next head coach is underway.

• • •

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Charleston Southern University Athletic Director Jeff Barber recently announced that Head Women’s Golf Coach Matt Cram-Smith’s contract will not be renewed. Cram-Smith took over the women’s program in the fall of 2012 after assisting both the men’s and women’s teams in 2011-12.

“I’d like to thank Matt for everything he has done for our women’s golf program,” Barber said. “We all wish for him the very best in his next endeavor.”

The Bucs finished sixth at the 2019 Big South Women’s Golf Championships and were No. 187 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, finishing the season with the most head-to-head losses (117) in NCAA Division I women’s golf.

A national search for a new head coach is underway.

• • •

March 26

SOUTH CAROLINA

After more than 35 years in college golf, Puggy Blackmon has announced his retirement. Blackmon is the associate women’s golf head coach and director of golf development and facilities at the University of South Carolina. Blackmon’s coaching success has also earned him induction into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame, the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame and the Carson-Newman University Sports Hall of Fame.

Before his time at South Carolina, Blackmon coached at Georgia Tech, starting in 1983 and then at South Carolina in various roles over the past 24 years, during which he served as head men’s golf coach before moving to the women’s side. For the past decade he has been associate head women’s golf coach.

Since Blackmon joined the South Carolina women’s golf program, the Gamecocks have made nine consecutive NCAA postseason appearances, capturing five NCAA regional titles.

He was instrumental in organizing several collegiate events including the Golf World-Palmetto Dunes Collegiate, Carpet Capital Collegiate, Hootie and the Blowfish Intercollegiate and Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.

In addition to being ACC Coach of the Year four times, Blackmon received the Labron Harris Sr. Award in 2015 for contributions as a PGA professional/coach in growing the game. In 2017, he picked up yet another award when he was named National Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year by the Women’s Golf Coaches of America.

Blackmon was also instrumental in organizing and developing the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and the Jacksonville (Fla.) Junior Golf Association in 1975. While at Georgia Tech, he reorganized and grew the Atlanta Junior Golf Association into one of the more successful junior programs in the country.

• • •

March 15

MICHIGAN

Chris Whitten has been the University of Michigan men’s head golf coach since 2011. He’s now been hired as Executive Director of the Golf Association of Michigan.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to lead and contribute at the Golf Association of Michigan,” Whitten said. “Working with so many people who share the same passion for the game that I do has me truly excited.”

Whitten will remain at Michigan as head coach through the end of the season.

“I’m prepared for the challenges that may come from directing a diverse group with various goals. I’m excited to partner with the USGA and others serving golf in Michigan, learning from their strategies and goals,” he added.

Whitten was previously an assistant club professional at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, before becoming a coach. In 2003, he began his coaching career as the assistant coach at his alma mater, Notre Dame. He then served as Michigan’s assistant coach for five years before being named head coach.

Whitten succeeds David Graham, who is retiring in June after 18 years as GAM’s Executive Director.

• • •

March 7

KENT STATE

For the past 41 years, Herb Page has guided the Kent State men’s golf program, but Page has announced this season will be his last. Associate head coach Jon Mills will replace Page.

Page took over the men’s golf program in the fall of 1977, and his 41 seasons are the most by a head coach in any sport throughout Kent State’s history. After leading the men’s golf team to 22 Mid-American Conference titles and being a part of 20 conference titles in 20 seasons from the women’s team, Page is the proud owner of 43 MAC Championship rings.

“In addition to his outstanding success as a head coach, Herb was ahead of his time in so many areas,” director of athletics Joel Nielsen said. “He was a strong proponent of adding a women’s golf program and knew what needed to be done to sustain success. He also had the foresight to create a top-notch training facility that has played a huge role in the recruitment and development of our golfers. Plus, he started the Rango Invitational 33 years ago as a sport-specific fundraiser, which has raised millions of dollars for the men’s and women’s programs.”

Page, who is from Markham, Ontario, was a three-sport student-athlete (golf, football and ice hockey) at Kent State.

“Kent State means so much to me,” Page said. “I am forever grateful to the university and all of the administrators, staff and student-athletes I have had the privilege of coaching who made our golf program so successful. This is my alma mater and the Kent community has been my home ever since. But most of all, I am indebted to the wonderful student-athletes I have worked with. It is humbling to reflect on all that they have achieved over the past 41 years and the amazing memories that we have made together.”

Page was instrumental in launching the women’s golf program in 1998. The women’s team since has won 20 consecutive MAC Championships, the longest streak by any sport in the history of the conference.

Numerous Golden Flashes went on to have successful professional golf careers, including 2003 British Open champion Ben Curtis.

“I feel Herb is the best coach in America,” Curtis said. “The record shows that, but the support he provides to all former players is phenomenal, no matter what the player moves on to after graduation. I would not have had the success that I’ve had without his coaching, guidance, support and friendship.”

On June 4, Page will be inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Northern Ohio PGA Golf Hall of Fame, Kent State’s Varsity “K” Hall of Fame, the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame and the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame. In 2008, Page was honored with the GCAA Labron Harris Sr. Award, presented to the college coach whose support of the game through teaching, coaching and involvement in the community has helped ensure the continued growth of the game of golf. He also was chosen to coach the U.S. team at the 1998 World Junior Championships and the International Team at the 2018 Palmer Cup.

• • •

Feb 17.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE

After 41 years coaching college golf, East Tennessee State coach Fred Warren has announced his retirement at the end of the 2018-19 season. Warren has spent the past 33 years with the Buccaneers golf program. At the conclusion of the season, current associate head coach Jake Amos will be appointed head coach.

Prior to arriving at East Tennessee State, Warren served as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State. He began his coaching career at TCU, where he led both the men’s and women’s programs from 1979-84. He played his collegiate golf at UCLA.

Warren’s teams have won 55 tournament titles and have advanced to the NCAA championship 14 times. He has been named conference coach of the year 12 times.

“The past 33 years as the head coach of the ETSU men’s golf program has produced so many wonderful memories which I will cherish in the years ahead,” said Warren.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Scott Carter, Jeremy Ross and Dr. Brian Noland for their leadership and support as the transition is made to a new leader of our men’s golf program. Jake (Amos) is unquestionably one of the top young coaches in college golf, and his influence has already been felt in our program. He has both played and coached at the highest level of Division I golf, and I am confident that our program is in very capable hands moving forward. There have only been two men’s golf coaches in the past 61 years since the inception of the program, and I am proud that Jake will be the third.”

East Tennessee State is ranked No. 82 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

Feb. 14

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY

Marty McCauley will take over Oklahoma City University’s men’s and women’s golf programs as head coach. He replaces Kyle Blaser, who recently resigned after leading Oklahoma City to 11 national championships and 20 SAC crowns in 23 years.

For the past nine years, McCauley has led the Oklahoma City women’s golf program as head coach. He was named NAIA national coach of the year three times. McCauley has led the team to three national titles and six conference championships. He has become OCU’s winningest women’s coach with 24 tournament titles. McCauley has been instrumental in bringing the 2019 and 2020 NAIA women’s golf championships to Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

“Marty has proven himself as an exceptional collegiate golf coach,” OCU athletic director Jim Abbott said. “His attention to detail, commitment to excellence academically and athletically and tireless work ethic make him the perfect choice to direct our nationally prominent teams. Men’s and women’s golf are important programs here at Oklahoma City University, and I’m confident that Marty will sustain the tradition of success that we have come to enjoy.”

Prior to his time coaching the women’s team, McCauley, who played collegiately at Wichita State, helped OCU to two national championships before becoming an assistant coach at Texas Tech.

“It’s a real honor and privilege to have the opportunity to oversee both programs at Oklahoma City University. I’m very excited about the new role and look forward to continuing the tradition that Coach Blaser has maintained the past 20-plus years,” McCauley said.

There is a national search under way to hire an associate head coach to assist McCauley with the OCU programs.

• • •

Feb. 11

DETROIT MERCY

Larry Hamilton has been selected as head coach of the University of Detroit Mercy women’s golf team. He is the third coach in program history.

“Larry brings a wealth of coaching experience in the game to our women’s program,” director of athletics Robert C. Vowels Jr. said in a release. “His passion for coaching and all his prior experience will be a major asset to our student-athletes, and we are happy to have him and his family join us here in Titan Territory.”

Hamilton brings over 25 years of experience in the game, both in coaching and in the golf industry. A former assistant coach for the men and women at Rochester College, he is currently the director of player development for the Twin Lakes Golf Academy and the Cornerstone Golf Indoor Academy. He graduated from Western Michigan in 1993 with a bachelor of science in physical education. After college he competed on both mini-tour and PGA Club Professional-level events. As a member of the PGA of America Michigan Section, he still actively competes in state tournaments.

“To have the chance to coach a Division I team has always been a dream of mine, and to be able to step into this opportunity at the University of Detroit Mercy is truly ideal,” Hamilton said. “From the support of the athletic department to the positive attitudes and skill sets of the student-athletes on this team, I believe we have the foundation to build a winning tradition.”

Ranked No. 252 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, Detroit kicks off its spring season Feb. 17 at the FAU Winter Preview in Boca Raton, Fla.

• • •

Feb. 8

WICHITA STATE

After 24 years leading the golf program at Wichita State, Grier Jones has announced he will retire at the end of the 2019 spring season. Jones will move into a volunteer assistant coach role for the 2019-20 season.

Jones, who played on the PGA Tour for 14 years, was a 13-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year and led Wichita State to 15 conference championships. Wichita State made 13 NCAA Regional appearances under Jones, with the Shockers advancing to the NCAA Championship in 2003 and 2004, their first appearances since 1979.

“We are extremely grateful to Grier for everything he has accomplished at Wichita State over the last 24 years,” Wichita State director of athletics Darron Boatright said. “He has positively impacted our men’s golf program and student-athletes in many ways, and we wish him and his family the very best as they move on to the next stage of their life. We look forward to him being celebrated during this spring season for all of his career achievements.”

The Shockers started the 2018-19 with a victory at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational in September, giving him his 51st tournament win. Wichita State begins the spring season Feb. 11 at the Farms Invitational in San Diego.

“The coaching and working with the kids has always been easy,” Jones said. “Trying to fit in with this generation and the paperwork is what’s been difficult recently. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time at Wichita State, even through some of the years where we didn’t play as well. I’ve had a lot of great young men and a lot of great parents. The last 24 years have been a lot of fun and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Wichita State plans to honor Jones on March 5 with a commemorative ceremony at halftime of the final men’s basketball home game.

• • •

Feb. 4

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY

Longtime Oklahoma City University golf coach Kyle Blaser has resigned to pursue a job in private business

Blaser guided Oklahoma City to 11 NAIA men’s golf championships and 119 tournament victories in the past 23 years. He also was named NAIA national coach of the year 10 times, also the most ever by anyone, as well as Dave Williams NAIA National Coach of the Year nine times as awarded by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Oklahoma City has won 20 Sooner Athletic Conference championships and 11 regional titles under Blaser.

“This was the toughest decision I’ve ever made,” Blaser said. “It was an opportunity that was fair to my wife and my family. I feel like I’ve been selfish with all the travel and gone all the time.

“OCU has afforded me the opportunity to do some great things and meet some outstanding people. All the national championships, they hold special memories. I’ll be forever grateful for those memories. I would like to thank OCU. Twenty-three years, it has been a wonderful ride. My former players, you guys paved the way for OCU. Without you, there wouldn’t be 11 national championships.”

This season OCU has captured five wins in six starts and is the No. 1-ranked team in the NAIA Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. Last week OCU opened the spring with a victory at the Ottawa-Arizona Spring Invitational in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

“Kyle Blaser has left an incredible legacy in his 23 years as our men’s golf coach,” OCU athletic director Jim Abbott said. “We are grateful for the positive impact that he has made on our university, OCU athletics and the men and women who have had the opportunity to play for his teams. We wish Kyle and his family the very best in his future endeavors.”

Blaser has been inducted into the OCU Athletics Hall of Fame, NAIA Hall of Fame and the GCAA Hall of Fame. He has twice guided the United States’ top junior players in international competition. Several former Stars have turned professional around the world. Tyrone Van Aswegen became the first OCU alum to gain full-time status on the PGA TOUR in 2013.

Oklahoma City University will conduct a national search to find a replacement.

• • •

Jan. 25

VIRGINIA TECH

Virginia Tech announced Friday that men’s golf associate head coach Brian Sharp will take over as the next head coach of the squad.

Current head coach Jay Hardwick will retire at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Sharp played at Virginia Tech before becoming a coach at the school. He has been an assistant to Hardwick the last 16 seasons, with the last 11 specifically as associate head coach.

He was the 2009 Jan Strickland Award winner, an award that honors the country’s top assistant coach.

“This is a hire that just makes sense,” said Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech’s athletic director. “Brian Sharp has established himself as one of the best coaches in collegiate golf and is a Hokie, through and through. Having been able to observe Brian’s skill set firsthand during the last several years, it became clear to me that the best candidate for this job was right here all along.”

The Hokies are currently No. 113 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings for the 2018-19 college season.

• • •

Jan. 22

HASTINGS COLLEGE

Craig Marsh has been named the first full time head coach for men’s and women’s golf at Hasting’s College (Neb.). The Broncos compete at the NAIA level.

Marsh spent the last 13 years as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyo. Craig has led each of the boys and girls teams to three Class 4A State Titles and the first in Wyoming history to take both the boys and girls to back-to-back state championships. Craig was also named Wyoming Class 4A boys coach of the year in 2012 and 2017 along with Class 4A girls coach of the year in 2007, 2016 and 2017. In 2017, he was nominated for national coach of the year for boys golf.

“I am very excited to be joining the Hastings College family and the Hastings, NE community,” Marsh continued. “Coaching the Hastings Broncos men’s and women’s golf teams is a terrific opportunity for me and I look forward to building a competitive program based on teamwork and dedication. I plan on injecting the golf program with enthusiastic and passionate coaching, where every golfer has the opportunity to exceed their potential and expectations.”