Lynn wins back-to-back Division II National Championships

Lynn University defended its National Championship title Friday in Daniels, W.V., defeating Lincoln Memorial 3-2 in the final round of the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship.

Lincoln Memorial won the final round’s first two points at Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs, but the Fighting Knights’ Carlos Bustos, Giovanni Manzoni and Jorge Villar won the match’s final three points by 17 strokes to take home the title.

It was the The Fighting Knights’ seventh consecutive National Championship appearance and 13th over. Lynn’s appearance in the final round was its third-consecutive— fourth in five years— and first under coach Andy Walker.

Walker replaced former coach Andrew Danna in August after Danna resigned in July to accept an assistant coach position on the LSU men’s golf team. Danna led the Fighting Knights to six National Championship appearances including the team’s national title in 2018 and back-to-back Sunshine State Conference Championships in 2015 and 2016.

Lynn defeated Cal State Monterey Bay in the quarterfinal round to advance to the semifinals, where Lynn defeated West Florida to advance to the final round.

Lincoln Memorial, ranked fifth, recorded two upsets Thursday to earn a spot opposite Lynn in the final round. Lincoln Memorial first defeated No. 1 Barry in the quarterfinal and then took down Florida Southern in the semifinal round.