Vanderbilt's Matthias Schwab looking for breakthrough win at Made in Denmark

Vanderbilt graduate Matthias Schwab didn’t let poor weather stop him from getting to the top of the leaderboard in the $3.4 million Made in Denmark tournament. The Austrian defied the worst of the conditions to return a bogey free, 5-under-par 66 to take the 36-hole lead.

The former two-time All-American sits on 8 under par, and holds a one-shot lead over Spain’s Alejandro Canizares and Frenchman Romain Langasque. Canizares returned a 2-under 69, while Langasque matches Schwab’s 66.

“I’m feeling good,” Schwab said. “I’m happy about how the day went.

“I’m a little bit happy that it’s over too because, especially early, it was very difficult and not much fun to be out there with rain and wind and very cold but, in the end, it turned out to be a good day for me. It was just one shot at a time.”

Schwab is in his second season on the European Tour. He had an excellent rookie season, finishing 72nd on the money list despite struggling to get into the big events. He’s carried that form on this season. He’s made the cut in 10 of 12 events, with two top 10s – T-9 in both the Honma Hong Kong Open and Trophée Hassan II – to sit 61st on the money list.

Schwab reached the final of the 2012 British Amateur Championship at Royal Troon. The then 17-year-old lost to more experienced links player Alan Dunbar of Northern Ireland, but many felt the young Austrian would go on to have a better professional career. That seems to be coming to fruition since Dunbar is no longer a European Tour member.

“I think I usually play pretty okay on courses that are tough,” Schwab said. “I guess that suits me and I guess I’m a good wind player, too. I really just want to do my own thing and see what comes out.”

Dunbar will face stiff competition from another former amateur standout in Langasque. The 24-year-old Andorra resident went a step further than Schwab in the British Amateur, winning the 2015 championship at Carnoustie by defeating Scotland’s Grant Forrest. The Victor Dubuisson protégé is living up to his amateur hype this year. The Qualifying School graduate stands 33rd on the money list thanks to three top 10s in 11 starts, including second in the South African Open.

Like Schwab, a little wind does not faze Langasque. In fact, the Frenchman relishes the challenge.

“I like the wind,” Langasque said. “I think it’s going to be really windy so that’s a good point, I want to have these kind of conditions.”



Schwab and Langasque in the final pairing on Sunday might provide a sneak preview at two future European stars.